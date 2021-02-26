Scopus BioPharma : Amendment to Quarterly Report (SEC Filing - 10-Q/A)

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q/A

(Amendment No. 1)

x QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended: September 30, 2020

¨ TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Commission File Number: 001-39788

SCOPUS BIOPHARMA INC

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 82-1248020 (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York, New York, 10170 (Address of principal executive offices)

212-479-2513 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, Par value $0.001 per share SCPS The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq Global Market)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the past 12 months, and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ¨ No x

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of 'large accelerated filer,' 'accelerated filer,' 'smaller reporting company,' and 'emerging growth company' in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer ¨ Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer x Smaller reporting company x Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ¨ No x

As of January 25, 2021, there were 14,577,597 shares outstanding of the registrant's common stock.

Explanatory Note

The sole purpose of this Amendment No. 1 to Scopus BioPharma Inc.'s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 28, 2021 ('Form 10-Q'), is to furnish Exhibit 101 to the Form 10-Q in accordance with Rule 405 of Regulation S-T. Exhibit 101 to this Report provides the consolidated and combined financial statements and related notes from the Form 10-Q formatted in eXtensible Business Reporting Language ('XBRL'), in accordance with the 30-day grace period provided under Regulation S-T for the first quarterly period in which XBRL is required.

The contents of the Form 10-Q have not otherwise been modified or changed. This Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-Q speaks as of the original filing date of the Form 10-Q and has not been updated to reflect events occurring subsequent to the original filing date.

ITEM 6. EXHIBITS

* Filed herewith.

** Furnished herewith.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized.

SCOPUS BIOPHARMA INC. Date: February 26, 2021 By: /s/ Joshua R. Lamstein Name: Joshua R. Lamstein Title: Chairman and Director (Principal Executive Officer)

Date: February 26, 2021 By: /s/ Robert J. Gibson Name: Robert J. Gibson Title: Vice Chairman, Secretary, Treasurer and Director (Principal Financial Officer)