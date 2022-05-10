Log in
    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/10 03:20:39 am EDT
26.49 EUR   +1.73%
02:38aAlexandre Garcia is appointed Head of PR and Corporate Communications
GL
05/06TRANSCRIPT : SCOR SE, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/06FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS : SCOR absorbs the combined impact of potential claims related to the conflict in Ukraine, a series of natural catastrophes and the continuation of the pandemic in the United States
GL
Alexandre Garcia is appointed Head of PR and Corporate Communications

05/10/2022 | 02:38am EDT
Press Release
May 10, 2022 - N° 10

Alexandre Garcia is appointed Head of PR
and Corporate Communications

SCOR announces the appointment of Alexandre Garcia as Head of PR and Corporate Communications, with immediate effect. Alexandre brings 10 years of experience to the role, with significant expertise in corporate communications, media relations and digital, acquired both in-house and as an external consultant. Reporting to Nathalie Mikaeloff, Group Head of Communications and Marketing, Alexandre will be based in Paris. His experience and expertise will be extremely valuable to continue to engage proactively with the media and to share the Group’s strategy and roadmap.

Biography

Alexandre Garcia joins SCOR from Taddeo, a strategic communications consulting firm. He spent the last five years advising CEOs of large listed companies, particularly in the (re)insurance sector, on their Corporate communications strategies. Prior to Taddeo, Alexandre spent five years at L’Oréal, serving first as Business Analyst at the Financial Communications department and then as International Marketing and Digital Project Manager within the Active Cosmetics division. Alexandre is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and HEC.

*

*      *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff & Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, the world’s fourth largest reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best. The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021, and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

Attachment


