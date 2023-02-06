Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Scor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  08:51:52 2023-02-06 am EST
20.88 EUR   -3.91%
08:35aDeclaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
GL
12:54aWeakening Profitability Prompts Moody's Downgrade to SCOR's Insurance Financial Strength Rating
MT
01/26Swiss Re's Chief Underwriting Officer Named Scor CEO
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

02/06/2023 | 08:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information
February 6, 2023

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of January 31, 2023

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2
01/31/2023 179,682,295

  		179,682,295

 

*

*           *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff & Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients AA-level security and holds a rating of AA- or equivalent from Moody’s and AM Best and of A+ from S&P and Fitch.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

 

Attachment


All news about SCOR SE
08:35aDeclaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Arti..
GL
12:54aWeakening Profitability Prompts Moody's Downgrade to SCOR's Insurance Financial Strengt..
MT
01/26Swiss Re's Chief Underwriting Officer Named Scor CEO
MT
01/26Thierry Léger is appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR
GL
01/26Thierry Léger is appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR
GL
01/26SCOR SE Announces CEO Changes
CI
01/26ILife Technologies, Inc. announced that it has received $17 million in funding from Fou..
CI
01/24FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% Amid Mixed PMI Data -2-
DJ
01/24Sterling Falls Amid Signs of UK Economic Struggles -2-
DJ
01/10SCOR Investment Partners' sustainable investment approach is endorsed with the attainme..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 818 M 21 506 M 21 506 M
Net income 2022 -351 M -381 M -381 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,9x
Yield 2022 7,84%
Capitalization 3 875 M 4 206 M 4 206 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,20x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 21,73 €
Average target price 25,43 €
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois de Varenne CEO, Head-Investments, Technology & Transformation
Ian Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Denis Kessler Non-Executive Chairman
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Vanessa Marquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOR SE1.12%4 206
MUNICH RE6.28%48 680
SWISS RE LTD9.11%29 518
HANNOVER RE-3.02%23 544
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.3.36%13 410
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-0.04%9 470