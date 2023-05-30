Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Scor SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-05-29 am EDT
25.05 EUR   -2.26%
02:15aFrançois de Varenne is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR
GL
05/30SCOR SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

François de Varenne is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR

05/30/2023 | 02:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press Release
May 30, 2023 - N° 12

François de Varenne is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SCOR

François de Varenne, Interim CEO of SCOR from January 26, 2023, to April 30, 2023, and Executive Committee member in charge of Investments, Technology, Transformation and Group Corporate Finance, is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO (directeur général adjoint). He keeps his previous responsibilities and will be taking on the financial management of the Group with immediate effect.

Ian Kelly, previously Chief Financial Officer of SCOR, is leaving the Group to pursue new professional opportunities.

Thierry Léger, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: I have decided to entrust François de Varenne with new and important responsibilities within the Executive Committee. François has successfully led the Group on an interim basis over the past three months. He knows the company inside out and has a perfect grasp of the financial mechanisms of all our activities. I have every confidence in him to help me write this new chapter in SCOR’s history. I would like to thank Ian Kelly for his contribution to the transformation of the Finance function, particularly during the transition to IFRS 17, and wish him every success in the next stage of his career.

Biography

François de Varenne, a French citizen, is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and a civil engineer of the Ponts et Chaussées. He holds a PhD in finance and graduated as an actuary from the Institut de Science Financière et d’Assurances (ISFA). François de Varenne joined the Fédération Française des Sociétés d’Assurances (FFSA) in 1993 as Manager of Economic and Financial Affairs. In London, beginning in 1998, he served successively as Insurance Strategist with Lehman Brothers, Vice-President for asset management solutions, and structured transactions specialist in insurance and reinsurance companies at Merrill Lynch and then at Deutsche Bank. In 2003, he became Managing Partner of Gimar Finance & Cie. He joined SCOR in 2005 as Director of Corporate Finance and Asset Management. On September 3, 2007, he was named Group Chief Operating Officer and joined the Executive Committee. On October 29, 2008, François de Varenne was appointed Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Investments. In September 2021, he began oversight of an enlarged area of leadership including Investments, Technology, Budget, Transformation and Group Corporate Finance. From January 26, 2023, to April 30, 2023, he was Interim CEO of SCOR.

*

*       *

Contact details

Media Relations
Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients a Tier 1 reinsurer rating from Standard & Poor’s, AM Best, Moody’s and Fitch.

The Group generated premiums of EUR 19.7 billion in 2022 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 35 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com

Attachment


All news about SCOR SE
02:15aFrançois de Varenne is appointed Group Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executi..
GL
05/30SCOR SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/29Global markets live: Boeing, Google, Meta, Sonos...
MS
05/29France's SCOR Sponsors Catastrophe Bond for Protection Against Storms, Earthquakes
MT
05/26SCOR successfully sponsors a new catastrophe bond, Atlas Capital DAC Series 2023-1
GL
05/26Carney's climate alliance sounds alarm on "political attacks" on insurers
RE
05/25Scor's Combined General Meeting Of 2 : SCOR shareholders adopt all the proposed resolution..
GL
05/25SCOR SE Approves a Dividend for the Financial Year 2022, Payable on 1 June 2023
CI
05/25SCOR SE Approves the Appointment of Thierry Léger as a Director
CI
05/25Scor : 2022 Activity Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 553 M 20 942 M 20 942 M
Net income 2023 703 M 753 M 753 M
Net Debt 2023 1 580 M 1 692 M 1 692 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,39x
Yield 2023 6,87%
Capitalization 4 485 M 4 803 M 4 803 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 522
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,05 €
Average target price 27,75 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thierry Léger Chief Executive Officer
Ian Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Denis Kessler Non-Executive Chairman
Francois de Varenne Head-Investments, Technology & Transformation
Claire Le Gall-Robinson Secretary, Head-HR, Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOR SE16.57%4 803
MUNICH RE9.97%49 281
SWISS RE LTD5.62%29 201
HANNOVER RE7.79%25 826
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.5.67%15 198
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.2.63%9 676
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer