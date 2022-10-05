SCOR - Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information

October 5, 2022

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of September 30, 2022

Date Total number of shares1 comprising the share capital Theoretical number of voting rights2 09/30/2022 179,671,295 179,671,295

*

* *

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723

2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment