    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:43 2022-10-05 am EDT
14.99 EUR   -1.38%
09:18aSCOR - Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
GL
10/03AM Best Revises Outlooks to Negative and Affirms Credit Ratings of SCOR SE and Its Main Operating Subsidiaries
AQ
09/30ComScore Announces Job Cuts Amid Wider Restructuring Plan
MT
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SCOR - Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

10/05/2022 | 09:18am EDT
Information
October 5, 2022

Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of September 30, 2022

DateTotal number of shares1 comprising the share capitalTheoretical number of voting rights2
09/30/2022179,671,295179,671,295

*

*       *

Contact details

Media Relations
Nathalie Mikaeloff & Alexandre Garcia
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Yves Cormier        
ycormier@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR        | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

SCOR, a Global Tier 1 Reinsurer

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk”, SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

SCOR offers its clients an optimal level of security with its AA- rating or equivalent from S&P, Moody’s, Fitch and AM Best.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.scor.com.

1 Each at a nominal value of EUR 7.8769723
2 The gross number of voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying voting rights, including shares whose voting rights have been suspended (Art. 223-11 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 19 778 M 19 711 M 19 711 M
Net income 2022 101 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 1 629 M 1 624 M 1 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 2 711 M 2 702 M 2 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 590
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 15,20 €
Average target price 24,97 €
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Laurent Rousseau Chief Executive officer & Director
Ian Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Denis Kessler Non-Executive Chairman
Francois de Varenne Head-Investments, Technology & Transformation
Kory Beth Sorenson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOR SE-44.61%2 702
MUNICH RE-1.54%35 491
SWISS RE LTD-16.35%22 268
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-5.09%19 068
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.1.10%10 914
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED23.29%9 045