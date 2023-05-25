Scor : 2022 Activity Report

"SCOR will actively pursue its development with the twofold target of solvency and value creation."

SCOR is fully mobilized to meet all the conditions required to successfully benefit from the new environment. In this perspective, the Board of Directors of SCOR has unanimously decided to a change of Chief Executive Officer, appointing Thierry Léger as of May 1, 2023. An experienced and skilled reinsurer with expertise in both Life & Health and Property & Casualty reinsurance, Thierry Léger's mission is to present a new plan aiming at consolidating SCOR's position as a Tier 1 global reinsurer.

As an industry, reinsurance is benefitting structurally from long-term growth drivers, such as the expansion of the risk universe, an increased aversion to risk (and consequently a greater demand for cover), a growing sphere of insurable risks, and the gradual reduction of the protection gap in both emerging markets and industrialized countries.

In recent quarters, the reinsurance industry has also been supported by three favorable developments on both the asset and liability sides. First, the positive phase of the Property & Casualty reinsurance cycle, marked by strong general market hardening, is ongoing. Second, in Life

Health reinsurance, the excess mortality associated with the Covid-19 pandemic has largely disappeared. Finally, the rise in interest rates - which SCOR is taking full advantage of thanks to the low duration of its investment portfolio - will significantly increase the financial contribution of investments to reinsurers' net income.

Last, but not least, 2023 marks the transition to the new IFRS 17 accounting standard, which constitutes a veritable quantum leap for the reinsurance industry in general, and for SCOR in particular. This new standard reflects the Economic Value of the Group's risk portfolio more accurately and faithfully, particularly for life reinsurance. At EUR 9.8 billion as of March 31, 2023, SCOR's Economic Value confirms the relevance of the strategic choices made over the past few years. These choices have notably been guided by the conviction that life reinsurance is a strong value creator. This Economic Value is now fully recognized in the Group's accounts, which was not the case under IFRS 4.

In this favorable environment, SCOR will actively pursue its development with the twofold target of solvency and value creation, leveraging its global underwriting platform, its outstanding technical know-how, its internationally recognized franchise, its first-rate reputation on the market, and the richness of its human capital.

