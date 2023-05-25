Scor : 2022 Group Sustainability Report

1.1. OVERARCHING PRINCIPLES

The Group's sustainability approach is guided by its Raison d'Être. The sustainability strategy aims to deliver on SCOR's Theory of Change based on the double materiality principle and its commitment to provide positive outcomes and improve resilience. SCOR's involvement in United Nations convened initiatives and the Sustainable Development Goals provides global frameworks to develop an ambitious sustainability strategy. These overarching principles are detailed in SCOR's sustainability policy. SCOR believes in transparency to demonstrate its accountability visa -vis its external stakeholders and to participate in accelerating the sustainability journey.

RAISON D'ÊTRE

As a global (re)insurance company, SCOR contributes to the welfare, resilience, and sustainable development of society by bridging the protection gap, increasing insurance reach, helping to protect the insured against the risks they face, pushing back the frontiers of insurability and acting as a responsible investor. Through the expertise and know-how of its employees, it combines the Art and Science of Risk to offer its clients an optimum level of security and creates value for its shareholders by developing its L&H and P&C business lines, respecting strict corporate governance rules. SCOR provides its clients with a broad range of innovative (re)insurance solutions and pursues an underwriting policy founded on profitability, supported by effective risk management and a prudent investment policy.

The Group shares the fortunes of societies over the long term. Closing the protection gap is both an imperative, and a source of opportunities in its business which consists in two main goals:

protectingsocietyfromextremeevents,accompanying economic agents in mitigating the effects of climate change and enabling a smooth transition to a more sustainable future,

accompanying people's health and well-being, including by developing accessible health prevention.

To deliver on its ambition, SCOR ensures that this approach is clearly reflected in its main reference texts, in particular the Code of Conduct, and that every employee embarks on the Group's sustainability journey.

DOUBLE MATERIALITY

Protecting the business from downside effects linked to non-financial risks is part of SCOR's risk management. Insuring and financing the sustainable development of societies encompasses another dimension requiring SCOR to consider impacts of its decisions on People and ecosystems with the aim to not compromise the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. By doing so,