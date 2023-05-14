|
Scor : A massive and unexpected beat
|Analyst Recommendations on SCOR SE
|Sales 2023
19 600 M
21 286 M
21 286 M
|Net income 2023
671 M
729 M
729 M
|Net Debt 2023
1 580 M
1 716 M
1 716 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|6,93x
|Yield 2023
|6,68%
|Capitalization
4 611 M
5 008 M
5 008 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,32x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,30x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 522
|Free-Float
|82,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|17
|Last Close Price
|25,75 €
|Average target price
|27,08 €
|Spread / Average Target
|5,15%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|SCOR SE
|19.82%
|5 008