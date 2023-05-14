Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Scor SE
  News
  Summary
    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:21 2023-05-12 am EDT
25.75 EUR   +9.43%
04:04aScor : A massive and unexpected beat
Alphavalue
05/12ADRs End Mostly Lower; Sabesp, Scor, Richemont Trade Actively
DJ
05/12Transcript : SCOR SE, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Scor : A massive and unexpected beat

05/14/2023 | 04:04am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SCOR SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 600 M 21 286 M 21 286 M
Net income 2023 671 M 729 M 729 M
Net Debt 2023 1 580 M 1 716 M 1 716 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,93x
Yield 2023 6,68%
Capitalization 4 611 M 5 008 M 5 008 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
EV / Sales 2024 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 522
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 25,75 €
Average target price 27,08 €
Spread / Average Target 5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francois de Varenne CEO, Head-Investments, Technology & Transformation
Ian Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Denis Kessler Non-Executive Chairman
Jane Fields Wicker-Miurin Independent Director
Vanessa Marquette Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOR SE19.82%5 008
SWISS RE LTD4.07%28 996
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY12.78%703
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D.13.39%427
HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC-2.14%152
SOCIÉTÉ TUNISIENNE DE RÉASSURANCE-8.15%42
