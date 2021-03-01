Log in
Scor : Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee

03/01/2021 | 02:10am EST
Press release
March 1, 2021 - N° 5

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee

Claire Le Gall-Robinson joins SCOR’s Executive Committee with effect from today.

In addition to her role as General Secretary, which she has held since 2016, Claire Le Gall-Robinson is in charge of governance, the compliance function and the legal function. She also helps to draw up and implement the Group’s strategy in terms of social and environmental responsibility.

Claire Le Gall-Robinson is the second woman to join SCOR’s Executive Committee, following the appointment of Brona Magee as Deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life in September 2018.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am very happy that Claire Le Gall-Robinson is joining SCOR’s Executive Committee and expanding her responsibilities within the Group. Since she joined us in 2016, Claire has fulfilled her duties as General Secretary with great professionalism. She knows the company extremely well, and her professional and human qualities are appreciated by everyone she deals with. I am confident that Claire will be successful in this new key role. This appointment bears witness to the depth and breadth of the company’s talent and demonstrates our determination to develop and promote all talent within the Group.”

*

*         *

Biography

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, 45, is a lawyer admitted to the Paris and New York Bars and a graduate of Harvard Law School (Master of Laws) and the Paris II- Panthéon Assas University (Corporate and Tax law, Major de promotion). She practiced for more than 17 years in leading U.S. law firms Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Prior to joining SCOR in 2016, she was a partner of the UK law firm Gowling WLG. She has taught at the Sciences Po Law School since 2010. She has authored articles on various topics relating to corporate law and co-authored a book on commercial law published by Editions Dalloz.

*

*         *

Contact details

Communications
Jérôme Guilbert
+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19
jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

General

Numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals in the tables and text. Percentages and percent changes are calculated on complete figures (including decimals); therefore, the document might contain immaterial differences in sums and percentages due to rounding. Unless otherwise specified, the sources for the business ranking and market positions are internal.

Forward-looking statements

This document includes forward-looking statements and information about the objectives of SCOR, in particular, relating to its current or future projects. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense or conditional mode, as well as terms such as “estimate”, “believe”, “have the objective of”, “intend to”, “expect”, “result in”, “should” and other similar expressions. It should be noted that the achievement of these objectives and forward-looking statements is dependent on the circumstances and facts that arise in the future.
Forward-looking statements and information about objectives may be impacted by known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may significantly alter the future results, performance and accomplishments planned or expected by SCOR.

The full impact of the Covid-19 crisis on SCOR’s business and results can still not be accurately assessed at this stage, given the uncertainty related both to the magnitude and duration of the Covid-19 pandemic and to the possible effects of future governmental actions and/or legal developments in this context. This uncertainty follows from the considerable difficulty in working on sound hypotheses on the impact of this crisis due to the lack of comparable events, the ongoing nature of the pandemic and its far-reaching impacts on the global economy, on the health of the population and on our customers and counterparties.

These hypotheses include, in particular:

  • the duration of the pandemic, its impact on health on the short and long term,
  • the availability, efficacy, effectiveness and take-up rate and effect of the vaccines;
  • the response of government bodies worldwide (including executive, legislative and regulatory);
  • the potential judicial actions or social influences;
  • the coverage and interpretation of SCOR’s contracts under these circumstances;
  • the assessment of the net claim estimates and impact of claim mitigation actions.

Therefore:

  • any assessments and resulting figures presented in this document will necessarily be rough estimates based on evolving analysis, and encompass a wide range of theoretical hypotheses, which are still highly evolutive;
  • at this stage, none of these scenarios, assessments, impact analyses or figures can be considered as certain or definitive.

Information regarding risks and uncertainties that may affect SCOR’s business is set forth in the 2019 universal registration document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and in the SCOR SE interim financial report for the six months ended June 30, 2020 posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com
In addition, such forward-looking statements are not “profit forecasts” within the meaning of Article 1 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980.

Financial information

The Group’s financial information contained in this document is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union.
Unless otherwise specified, prior-year balance sheet, income statement items and ratios have not been reclassified.
The calculation of financial ratios (such as book value per share, return on investments, return on invested assets, Group cost ratio, return on equity, combined ratio and life technical margin) are detailed in the Appendices of the Q4 2020 presentation (see page 23).
The financial results for the full year 2020 included in the presentation have been audited by SCOR’s independent auditors.
Unless otherwise specified, all figures are presented in Euros. Any figures for a period subsequent to December 31, 2020 should not be taken as a forecast of the expected financials for these periods.
The Group solvency ratio disclosed in this document is not audited. The Group solvency final results are to be filed to supervisory authorities by May 2021, and may differ from the estimates expressed or implied in this report.

 

Attachment


