Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows: - non-life reinsurance (50.8%): reinsurance against damages (72.2% of gross written premiums; coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (27.8%; coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields)v - life reinsurance (49.2%). Geographic distribution of gross written premiums is as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (37.3%), Americas (44.4%) and Asia/Pacific (18.3%).

Sector Reinsurance