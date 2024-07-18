Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows: - life and health reinsurance (51.2%); - non-life reinsurance (48.8%): reinsurance against damages (coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields). Geographic distribution of gross written premiums is as follows: France (17%), Europe (44.7%), Far East (18.8%), North America (7.4%), South America (2.2%), Africa (0.7%) and other (9.2%).

