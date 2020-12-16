Scor : Kessler to step down as CEO of French reinsurer SCOR but will stay as chairman

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French reinsurer SCOR
will replace its long-standing chief executive Denis Kessler
with new CEO Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas, as it splits the role of
chairman and CEO, the company said on Wednesday.
Kessler will hold on to the chairman's role. He joined SCOR
as chairman and CEO back in November 2002, and led a defence of
the company against a takeover bid from rival Covea in 2018.
The 48-year old Ribadeau-Dumas graduated from France's
top-flight Ecole Polytechnique university and has worked at
blue-chip companies such as Thales and Zodiac
Aerospace.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)