Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Scor SE    SCR   FR0010411983

SCOR SE

(SCR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Scor : Kessler to step down as CEO of French reinsurer SCOR but will stay as chairman

12/16/2020 | 12:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - French reinsurer SCOR will replace its long-standing chief executive Denis Kessler with new CEO Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas, as it splits the role of chairman and CEO, the company said on Wednesday.

Kessler will hold on to the chairman's role. He joined SCOR as chairman and CEO back in November 2002, and led a defence of the company against a takeover bid from rival Covea in 2018.

The 48-year old Ribadeau-Dumas graduated from France's top-flight Ecole Polytechnique university and has worked at blue-chip companies such as Thales and Zodiac Aerospace.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2020
All news about SCOR SE
12:17pSCOR : Kessler to step down as CEO of French reinsurer SCOR but will stay as cha..
RE
12:01pSCOR : The Board of Directors chooses Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas to succeed Denis Kes..
GL
12/10SCOR : Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial..
GL
12/10ComScore Expands Partnership Agreement With Tegna
MT
12/09Comscore Calls on Retailers to Maximize E-Commerce Efforts in December to Tar..
MT
11/25SCOR : CEO sees double-digit reinsurance rate rises
RE
11/19SCOR : Prostate Cancer – it's more about living well with the disease than..
PU
11/17FITCH : Swiss Re, Three Other Reinsurers See COVID-19 Claims Drop in Q3
MT
11/12SCOR : Ruling against thierry derez and covea by the commercial court for miscon..
AQ
11/10SCOR : Ruling against Thierry Derez and Covéa by the Commercial Court for miscon..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 391 M 19 982 M 19 982 M
Net income 2020 200 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2020 1 258 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 6,53%
Capitalization 5 132 M 6 239 M 6 257 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 3 028
Free-Float 86,5%
Chart SCOR SE
Duration : Period :
Scor SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCOR SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 32,42 €
Last Close Price 27,62 €
Spread / Highest target 50,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Denis Kessler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Romain Launay Chief Operating Officer
Ian Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Marc Philippe Chief Information Officer
Claude Tendil Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCOR SE-26.19%6 239
ALLIANZ SE-11.25%97 014
CHUBB LIMITED-0.82%69 679
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-10.20%59 901
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES3.15%59 164
BAJAJ FINSERV-1.03%20 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ