Stock SCR SCOR SE
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : Scor SE

Scor SE

Equities

SCR

FR0010411983

Reinsurance

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:27 2023-12-15 am EST 		Intraday chart for Scor SE Pre-market 02:28:44 am
26.18 EUR -2.75% 26.22 +0.13%
08:18am SCOR : Model update: less optimism for the future Alphavalue
Dec. 11 Reinsurer Scor says it has been made aware of attempted fraud RE
This content is reserved for Premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Scor SE

SCOR : Model update: less optimism for the future Alphavalue
Reinsurer Scor says it has been made aware of attempted fraud RE
Fitch Maintains Scor's Ratings on Favorable Business Profile, Improving Earnings MT
SCOR : UBS confirms its buy recommendation CF
SCOR : Weak results, execution remains the focus Alphavalue
Transcript : SCOR SE, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2023 CI
European Midday Briefing : Powell Caution on Inflation Hits Stocks DJ
Scor: return to positive net income in Q3 CF
SCOR SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
ComScore Integrates Social Metrics into Media Metrix Multi-Platform Suite for Unified Audience Insight MT
Scor to Buy Back 5.01% Stake From Covea, Sell It to BNP Paribas Cardif DJ
Scor Partially Exercises Option to Buy Back 5% Stake from Covéa MT
SCOR Appoints Thomas Fossard as Head of Investor Relations CI
At Allianz, CEO stays but CFO goes RE
SCOR Announces Management Appointments CI
Advanced Health Intelligence to Collaborate With Unisure, SCOR on Digital Health Risk Assessment MT
SCOR : Encouraging dynamism but execution is crucial Alphavalue
ComScore Extends Media Measurement Collaboration With Green Bay Packers MT
Transcript : SCOR SE - Analyst/Investor Day CI
Scor Eyes 12% Annual Return on Equity Under Forward 2026 Strategy MT
S&P Global raises reinsurance sector view to stable from negative RE
ComScore, SeeHer Team Up For 'Gender Equality Measurement' for Digital Platforms MT
Earnings Flash (SCOR) COMSCORE Reports Q2 Revenue $93.7M, vs. Street Est of $90.5M MT
SCOR SE commences an Equity Buyback Plan under the authorization approved on May 25, 2023. CI
SCOR : Not that bad a quarter Alphavalue

Chart Scor SE

Chart Scor SE
More charts

Company Profile

Scor SE is the leading French reinsurance company. Gross written premiums per activity are distributed as follows: - non-life reinsurance (50.8%): reinsurance against damages (72.2% of gross written premiums; coverage for damage to industrial and commercial property, vehicles, ships, and stored or transported merchandise, coverage for losses due to fire, and civil liability coverage) and specialties (27.8%; coverage for risks in the agriculture, aviation, construction and credit guarantee fields)v - life reinsurance (49.2%). Geographic distribution of gross written premiums is as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (37.3%), Americas (44.4%) and Asia/Pacific (18.3%).
Sector
Reinsurance
Calendar
2024-03-05 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Scor SE

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
26.18 EUR
Average target price
32.91 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+25.72%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Reinsurance

1st Jan change Capi.
SCOR SE Stock Scor SE
+21.82% 5 127 M $
SWISS RE LTD Stock Swiss Re Ltd
+10.59% 32 030 M $
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA Stock General Insurance Corporation of India
+79.47% 6 727 M $
BROOKFIELD REINSURANCE LTD. Stock Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd.
+23.14% 4 336 M $
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY Stock Korean Reinsurance Company
+25.11% 786 M $
CENTRAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION Stock Central Reinsurance Corporation
+36.76% 595 M $
POZAVAROVALNICA SAVA, D.D. Stock Pozavarovalnica Sava, d.d.
+17.86% 447 M $
MNRB HOLDINGS Stock MNRB Holdings
+40.91% 208 M $
VIETNAM NATIONAL REINSURANCE CORPORATION Stock Vietnam National Reinsurance Corporation
+30.77% 159 M $
HELIOS UNDERWRITING PLC Stock Helios Underwriting plc
-6.12% 146 M $
Other Reinsurance
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Scor SE - Euronext Paris
  4. News Scor SE
  5. Scor : Model update
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer