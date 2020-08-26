Scor : Olivier Gay appointed as Senior Vice President – Chief Underwriting Officer of SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company

SCOR announces that Olivier Gay has been appointed Senior Vice President - Chief Underwriting Officer for SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company. He will also serve as Deputy CEO of the Company. Reporting to Frank Coglianese, Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer of The Americas, Olivier will oversee the Reinsurance portfolio and underwriting team in Toronto and will support Paul Christoff, CEO of SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company.

John Jenkins, CEO of the Reinsurance Operations for the Americas, comments: 'We welcome Olivier to the Americas Team and look forward to his leadership and contribution to our Canadian operations.'

Paul Christoff, CEO of SCOR Canada Reinsurance, adds: 'Olivier will be a solid addition to our strong team. His diverse experience will further enhance SCOR's position as a key player in the Canadian marketplace. We are excited to welcome him to the team'