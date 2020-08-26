Log in
Scor : Olivier Gay appointed as Senior Vice President – Chief Underwriting Officer of SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company

08/26/2020 | 11:02am EDT

SCOR announces that Olivier Gay has been appointed Senior Vice President - Chief Underwriting Officer for SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company. He will also serve as Deputy CEO of the Company. Reporting to Frank Coglianese, Reinsurance Chief Underwriting Officer of The Americas, Olivier will oversee the Reinsurance portfolio and underwriting team in Toronto and will support Paul Christoff, CEO of SCOR Canada Reinsurance Company.

John Jenkins, CEO of the Reinsurance Operations for the Americas, comments: 'We welcome Olivier to the Americas Team and look forward to his leadership and contribution to our Canadian operations.'

Paul Christoff, CEO of SCOR Canada Reinsurance, adds: 'Olivier will be a solid addition to our strong team. His diverse experience will further enhance SCOR's position as a key player in the Canadian marketplace. We are excited to welcome him to the team'

Olivier Gay is a French citizen and a graduate of the French Business School Audencia, France having obtained a master's degree with a major in Corporate Finance and Business Administration. He joined the SCOR Group in 2010 and has held offices of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he has served as Deputy Chief Financial Officer with SCOR in Singapore for the Asia Pacific region. Prior to his role in Singapore, he worked in Paris, France as Head of Capital Management & Financial Analysis (2013 - 2016) and as Chief Accounting Officer (2010 - 2013) for the SCOR Global P&C business unit.

Disclaimer

SCOR SE published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:01:03 UTC
