Scor : successfully placed a new catastrophe bond

Scor has successfully placed a new catastrophe bond, Atlas Capital DAC Series 2024-1, which provides the group with multi-year coverage of $175 million against the risks of storms in the United States and earthquakes in the United States and Canada.



The risk period covered by Atlas Capital DAC Series 2024-1 runs from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2027. This issue has been approved by the Irish regulatory authorities. The bond includes sustainability components in line with investors' due diligence requirements.



François de Varenne, Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Scor, comments: ' Scor is delighted to place another catastrophe bond this year, securing multi-year protection against major natural perils through the insurance risk securitization (ILS) market. We are delighted with the strong investor demand, as the Forward 2026 strategic plan continues to place a significant emphasis on catastrophe bonds for Scor's capital protection. '



