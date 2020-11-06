Log in
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.

(SCR)
Score Media and Gaming : Statement from theScore on Introduction of Legislation to Facilitate Expansion of Internet Gaming in Ontario

11/06/2020 | 09:17am EST

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSX: SCR) (“theScore” or the “Company”) today announced its support for the introduction of legislation by the Ontario Provincial Government to facilitate the expansion of internet gaming (“iGaming”) in the province as part of its 2020 Budget - Protect, Support, Recover.

The Province confirmed yesterday that, if passed, this legislation would give the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (“AGCO”), through a dedicated subsidiary, authority to manage the relationship between the provincial government and private iGaming operators.

theScore Founder and CEO John Levy said: “We fully support this action by the provincial government that moves us a significant step closer towards safe and regulated sports betting in Ontario. Canada is theScore’s home turf and we are eager to bring our award-winning sportsbook, theScore Bet, to our highly engaged fans across Ontario, a huge market with a population larger than all but four U.S. states.

“We’re also encouraged by the province’s commitment to continue to work with the federal government in their effort to legalize single-event sports wagering in Canada, where legislation to effect this change was debated in the House of Commons earlier this week.”

The Province and the AGCO will now continue to work with key stakeholders, including theScore, on the design of an iGaming market for Ontario that would “reflect consumer preferences and foster an exciting gaming experience, while ensuring that appropriate responsible gaming protections are in place.”

theScore’s sports media app (iOS and Android) is one of the most popular multi-sport news and data apps in North America and its mobile sportsbook, theScore Bet (iOS and Android), delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting offering, including a wide range of pre-game and in-play betting across all major sports leagues and events, and a comprehensive variety of bet types. theScore Bet is currently live and taking bets in New Jersey, Colorado and Indiana, with more states to follow.

About Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. empowers millions of sports fans through its digital media and sports betting products. Its media app ‘theScore’ is one of the most popular in North America, delivering fans highly-personalized live scores, news, stats, and betting information from their favorite teams, leagues, and players. The Company’s sports betting app ‘theScore Bet’ delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience and is currently available to place wagers in New Jersey, Colorado, and Indiana. Publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR), theScore also creates and distributes innovative digital content through its web, social and esports platforms.

Forward-looking (safe harbour) statement

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statement containing words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “believes”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “expects” or “intends” and other similar statements which are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking, and these statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations. Such statements reflect theScore’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements, including among other things, the enactment of enabling legislation and regulations in the Province of Ontario to facilitate iGaming and the enactment of federal legislation to permit single-event sports wagering (including the timing of such legislation and regulations being passed and proclaimed in force (if at all) and the terms and conditions imposed in such legislation and regulations on participants in the iGaming industry), the receipt by the Company of all relevant licences and approvals under the relevant legislation and regulations and those factors which are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form as filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and elsewhere in documents that theScore files from time to time with such securities regulatory authorities, including its Management’s Discussion & Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulatory requirements.


© Business Wire 2020
