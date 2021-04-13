Log in
Score Media and Gaming : Q2 F2021 Financials

04/13/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Q2 - 2021

Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the Three and Six Months Ended

February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020

(Unaudited)

1

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

As at February 28, 2021 and August 31, 2020

February 28, 2021

August 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents (note 8)

$

44,721

$

40,116

Restricted cash related to customer deposits

6,366

1,859

Accounts receivable

8,692

5,455

Tax credits recoverable (note 6)

1,616

1,616

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets

2,869

2,048

64,264

51,094

Non-current assets:

Property and equipment (note 3)

3,470

4,136

Intangible and other assets (note 4)

26,658

23,477

30,128

27,613

Total assets

$

94,392

$

78,707

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

15,892

$

10,353

Current portion of loans and other borrowings (note 8)

407

6,645

Current portion of lease liability

933

908

Current portion of convertible debenture (note 14)

3,458

-

Other current financial liabilities (note 15)

111

231

20,801

18,137

Non-current liabilities:

Loans and other borrowings (note 8)

534

740

Lease liability

567

1,042

Convertible debenture (note 14)

28,036

29,584

29,137

31,366

Shareholders' equity

44,454

29,204

Commitments (note 9)

Subsequent event (note 18)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

94,392

$

78,707

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

Score Media and Gaming

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)

Three months ended,

Six months ended,

February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020

February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020

Revenue (note 11):

Media Revenue

Net Gaming Revenue

Operating expenses:

Product development and content Sales and marketing Technology and operations General and administration

Depreciation and amortization (note 3 and 4)

Operating loss

Finance expense, net (note 16)

Loss before income tax expense (recovery)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (note 17)

Net loss

Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations

Total comprehensive loss for the period

Loss per share - basic and diluted (note 12)

$

7,995

$

6,848

$

18,574

$

16,093

(2,402)

(195)

(4,442)

(222)

5,593

6,653

14,132

15,871

3,171

2,674

5,970

5,256

5,179

4,158

10,046

9,649

4,765

4,249

10,093

7,407

5,405

4,197

10,224

7,017

1,448

1,312

2,832

2,525

19,968

16,590

39,165

31,854

(14,375)

(9,937)

(25,033)

(15,983)

(3,190)

(517)

(5,205)

(1,688)

(17,565)

(10,454)

(30,238)

(17,671)

-

-

-

(3,107)

$

(17,565)

$

(10,454)

$

(30,238)

$

(14,564)

535

(140)

854

(124)

$

(17,030)

$

(10,594)

$

(29,384)

$

(14,688)

$

(0.45)

$

(0.29)

$

(0.88)

$

(0.44)

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)

Six months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (unaudited)

Special Voting Shares

Class A Subordinate Voting

Shares

Equity

component of

Total

Number of

Number of

Contributed

Accumulated

convertible

Shareholders'

Amount

Shares

Amount

Shares

Surplus

OCI

debenture

Deficit

Equity

Balance August 31, 2019 (note 13)

$

15

557

$

90,784

35,682,945

$

5,280

$

4

$

-

$

(64,846)

$

31,237

Transitional adjustments upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(225)

(225)

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(14,564)

(14,564)

Stock based compensation expense (note 10)

-

-

-

-

634

-

-

-

634

Shares issued on exercise of stock options (note 10)

-

-

152

46,216

(52)

-

-

-

100

Convertible debenture, net of tax (note 13)

-

-

-

-

-

-

8,891

-

8,891

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

(124)

-

-

(124)

Balance February 29, 2020

$

15

557

$

90,936

35,729,161

$

5,862

$

(120)

$

8,891

$

(79,635)

$

25,949

Balance August 31, 2020

$

15

557

$

115,547

39,931,961

$

7,240

$

512

$

8,891

$

(103,001)

$

29,204

Net loss

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30,238)

(30,238)

Stock based compensation expense (note 10)

-

-

-

-

1,397

-

-

-

1,397

Shares issued on exercise of stock options (note 10)

-

-

703

129,850

(300)

-

-

-

403

Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations

-

-

-

-

-

854

-

-

854

Shares issued on exercise of over-allotment via August bought offering (note 13)

-

-

571

96,060

-

-

-

-

571

Shares issued and over-allotment via December bought offering (note 13)

-

-

42,263

3,285,780

-

-

-

-

42,263

Balance February 28, 2021

$

15

557

$

159,084

43,443,651

$

8,337

$

1,366

$

8,891

$

(133,239)

$

44,454

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements

*The previously presented number of Class A subordinate voting shares, special voting shares, stock options and RSUs are all presented on a post-consolidation basis of 10:1 in these financial statements (note 13)

4

Score Media and Gaming Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Six months ended,

February 28, 2021

February 29, 2020

Cash flows from (used) in operating activities

Net loss for the period

$

(30,238)

$

(14,564)

Adjustments for:

Depreciation and amortization

2,832

2,525

Stock based compensation (note 10)

1,397

634

Interest accretion on lease liabilities (note 16)

48

72

Interest accretion on loans and other borrowings (note 16)

30

-

Interest accretion on convertible debenture (note 14)

3,621

2,036

Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss

1,376

-

Income tax recovery (note 17)

-

(3,107)

(20,934)

(12,404)

Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(3,237)

670

Restricted cash related to customer deposits

(4,632)

(986)

Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets

(841)

(1,170)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

5,680

(1,054)

Other financial liabilities (note 15)

(116)

66

(3,146)

(2,474)

Net cash used in operating activities

(24,080)

(14,878)

Cash flows from financing activities

Exercise of stock options

403

100

Payment of lease liabilities

(496)

(426)

Payment of loans and other borrowings

(6,475)

-

Payment of convertible debenture

(1,711)

-

Issuance of convertible debenture, net of transaction costs (note 14)

-

37,272

Issuance of shares, net of transaction costs (note 13)

42,834

-

Net cash from financing activities

34,555

36,946

Cash flows used in investing activities

Additions to property and equipment (note 3)

(189)

(421)

Additions to intangible and other assets, net (note 4)

(5,557)

(4,218)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,746)

(4,639)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

4,729

17,429

Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash

(124)

59

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

40,116

4,035

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

44,721

$

21,523

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Score Media and Gaming Inc. published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 21:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 36,1 M 28,8 M 28,8 M
Net income 2021 -45,7 M -36,5 M -36,5 M
Net cash 2021 186 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 275 M 1 016 M 1 017 M
EV / Sales 2021 30,2x
EV / Sales 2022 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 265
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.
Duration : Period :
Score Media and Gaming Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 47,50 CAD
Last Close Price 25,32 CAD
Spread / Highest target 157%
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John S. Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin D. Levy President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alvin Lobo Chief Financial Officer
Hecham Ghazal Chief Technology Officer
Josh Sidsworth Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORE MEDIA AND GAMING INC.68.80%1 123
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED7.80%751 651
NETFLIX, INC.2.23%244 824
PROSUS N.V.4.88%178 155
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.16.55%107 337
AIRBNB, INC.20.22%105 759
