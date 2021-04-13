Score Media and Gaming : Q2 F2021 Financials

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
As at February 28, 2021 and August 31, 2020
February 28, 2021
August 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (note 8)
$
44,721
$
40,116
Restricted cash related to customer deposits
6,366
1,859
Accounts receivable
8,692
5,455
Tax credits recoverable (note 6)
1,616
1,616
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets
2,869
2,048
64,264
51,094
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment (note 3)
3,470
4,136
Intangible and other assets (note 4)
26,658
23,477
30,128
27,613
Total assets
$
94,392
$
78,707
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
15,892
$
10,353
Current portion of loans and other borrowings (note 8)
407
6,645
Current portion of lease liability
933
908
Current portion of convertible debenture (note 14)
3,458
-
Other current financial liabilities (note 15)
111
231
20,801
18,137
Non-current liabilities:
Loans and other borrowings (note 8)
534
740
Lease liability
567
1,042
Convertible debenture (note 14)
28,036
29,584
29,137
31,366
Shareholders' equity
44,454
29,204
Commitments (note 9)
Subsequent event (note 18)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
94,392
$
78,707
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Score Media and Gaming
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) (unaudited)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020
February 28, 2021 February 29, 2020
Revenue (note 11):
Media Revenue
Net Gaming Revenue
Operating expenses:
Product development and content Sales and marketing Technology and operations General and administration
Depreciation and amortization (note 3 and 4)
Operating loss
Finance expense, net (note 16)
Loss before income tax expense (recovery)
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (note 17)
Net loss
Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations
Total comprehensive loss for the period
Loss per share - basic and diluted (note 12)
$
7,995
$
6,848
$
18,574
$
16,093
(2,402)
(195)
(4,442)
(222)
5,593
6,653
14,132
15,871
3,171
2,674
5,970
5,256
5,179
4,158
10,046
9,649
4,765
4,249
10,093
7,407
5,405
4,197
10,224
7,017
1,448
1,312
2,832
2,525
19,968
16,590
39,165
31,854
(14,375)
(9,937)
(25,033)
(15,983)
(3,190)
(517)
(5,205)
(1,688)
(17,565)
(10,454)
(30,238)
(17,671)
-
-
-
(3,107)
$
(17,565)
$
(10,454)
$
(30,238)
$
(14,564)
535
(140)
854
(124)
$
(17,030)
$
(10,594)
$
(29,384)
$
(14,688)
$
(0.45)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.88)
$
(0.44)
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Score Media and Gaming Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share amounts)
Six months ended February 28, 2021 and February 29, 2020 (unaudited)
Special Voting Shares
Class A Subordinate Voting
Shares
Equity
component of
Total
Number of
Number of
Contributed
Accumulated
convertible
Shareholders'
Amount
Shares
Amount
Shares
Surplus
OCI
debenture
Deficit
Equity
Balance August 31, 2019 (note 13)
$
15
557
$
90,784
35,682,945
$
5,280
$
4
$
-
$
(64,846)
$
31,237
Transitional adjustments upon adoption of IFRS 16 Leases
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(225)
(225)
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(14,564)
(14,564)
Stock based compensation expense (note 10)
-
-
-
-
634
-
-
-
634
Shares issued on exercise of stock options (note 10)
-
-
152
46,216
(52)
-
-
-
100
Convertible debenture, net of tax (note 13)
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,891
-
8,891
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
(124)
-
-
(124)
Balance February 29, 2020
$
15
557
$
90,936
35,729,161
$
5,862
$
(120)
$
8,891
$
(79,635)
$
25,949
Balance August 31, 2020
$
15
557
$
115,547
39,931,961
$
7,240
$
512
$
8,891
$
(103,001)
$
29,204
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(30,238)
(30,238)
Stock based compensation expense (note 10)
-
-
-
-
1,397
-
-
-
1,397
Shares issued on exercise of stock options (note 10)
-
-
703
129,850
(300)
-
-
-
403
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations
-
-
-
-
-
854
-
-
854
Shares issued on exercise of over-allotment via August bought offering (note 13)
-
-
571
96,060
-
-
-
-
571
Shares issued and over-allotment via December bought offering (note 13)
-
-
42,263
3,285,780
-
-
-
-
42,263
Balance February 28, 2021
$
15
557
$
159,084
43,443,651
$
8,337
$
1,366
$
8,891
$
(133,239)
$
44,454
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements
*The previously presented number of Class A subordinate voting shares, special voting shares, stock options and RSUs are all presented on a post-consolidation basis of 10:1 in these financial statements (note 13)
Score Media and Gaming Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
Six months ended,
February 28, 2021
February 29, 2020
Cash flows from (used) in operating activities
Net loss for the period
$
(30,238)
$
(14,564)
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
2,832
2,525
Stock based compensation (note 10)
1,397
634
Interest accretion on lease liabilities (note 16)
48
72
Interest accretion on loans and other borrowings (note 16)
30
-
Interest accretion on convertible debenture (note 14)
3,621
2,036
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss
1,376
-
Income tax recovery (note 17)
-
(3,107)
(20,934)
(12,404)
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(3,237)
670
Restricted cash related to customer deposits
(4,632)
(986)
Prepaid expenses, deposits, and other assets
(841)
(1,170)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
5,680
(1,054)
Other financial liabilities (note 15)
(116)
66
(3,146)
(2,474)
Net cash used in operating activities
(24,080)
(14,878)
Cash flows from financing activities
Exercise of stock options
403
100
Payment of lease liabilities
(496)
(426)
Payment of loans and other borrowings
(6,475)
-
Payment of convertible debenture
(1,711)
-
Issuance of convertible debenture, net of transaction costs (note 14)
-
37,272
Issuance of shares, net of transaction costs (note 13)
42,834
-
Net cash from financing activities
34,555
36,946
Cash flows used in investing activities
Additions to property and equipment (note 3)
(189)
(421)
Additions to intangible and other assets, net (note 4)
(5,557)
(4,218)
Net cash used in investing activities
(5,746)
(4,639)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,729
17,429
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
(124)
59
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
40,116
4,035
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
44,721
$
21,523
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated interim financial statements
