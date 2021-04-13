Score Media and Gaming : Q2 F2021 Press Release

theScore Reports Record F2021 Q2 Financial Results

- Total gaming handle on theScore Bet rises 491% year-over-year -

Completed U.S. IPO and Nasdaq listing, raising US$186.3 million to fund growth of North American sports betting operations -

TORONTO, April 13, 2021 - Score Media and Gaming Inc.(TSX: SCR; NASDAQ: SCR) ("theScore" or the "Company"), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended February 28, 2021.

"We achieved record gaming handle and another quarter of solid media revenue growth in our fiscal 2021 second quarter. The strong second quarter results highlight theScore's ongoing momentum and our users' active, growing engagement with our mobile offerings," said John Levy, Chairman and CEO of theScore. "Second quarter handle of $81.6 million on theScore Bet grew 491% year-over-year and 46% over the first quarter. We also recorded our highest-ever second quarter media revenue, with 17% year- over-year growth driven by our compelling content as well as our outstanding North American reach and audience engagement.

"Following the launch of theScore Bet in Iowa in mid-February, our mobile sports betting platform is now live in four states as our market rollout continues on schedule. We're successfully building our user base and leveraging our media audience, while simultaneously welcoming new users to our platform as demonstrated by the year-over-year and quarterly sequential increases in gaming handle this quarter, including a nearly 200% increase in our New Jersey handle compared to the year-ago period. Through our recent agreement with Caesars Entertainment we now have sports betting market access in Illinois, the sixth most populous U.S. state.

"During the second quarter, we raised US$186.3 million of gross proceeds through our U.S. initial public offering which we intend to deploy towards the ongoing build out of our industry-unique integrated sports betting and media technology platform. The new capital provides additional resources to further execute on our strategies to integrate sports betting and content to drive deep user engagement and expand our market access. We will continue to enhance our media and betting ecosystem through investments in technology to further develop user personalization, unique betting offerings, and in-game prop bets, which are expected to be a significant driver of U.S. sports betting growth. At the same time, we are working to expand our access into new U.S. states while continuing our preparations for the anticipated legalization of single-game sports wagering in Canada.

"We are very encouraged by the recent momentum in support of Bill C-218, which would legalize single- game sports betting in Canada. Our popular brand and dominant Canadian market position will enable theScore to participate as a market leader in what is expected to be a very large addressable market, including in our home province of Ontario.

"Our unique combination of media and betting is a powerful differentiator in a growing marketplace. We intend to leverage our position as the only digital sports media company in North America that operates a sports betting platform to further grow our U.S. business and capture meaningful market share in Canada when the market opens. With our fully integrated sports media and betting experience and technology focus, we are perfectly positioned to efficiently acquire and engage new customers while driving strong customer loyalty and attractive margins which will help drive the long-term enhancement of shareholder value."