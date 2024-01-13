Official SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2024) - Scorpio Gold Corporation (TSXV: SGN) ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the closing of the second tranche of the Company's non-brokered private placement described in the press release dated December 1, 2023 (the "Private Placement") to a date on or around January 18, 2024, with a final tranche closing for the Private Placement to be on or about January 23, 2024.

As previously described, the Company intends to raise gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 in the Private Placement by the issuance of up to 26,666,666 units of the Company at a price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The Company closed a first tranche of the Private Placement raising gross proceeds of $480,000, as announced in the Company's press release dated December 13, 2023.

The Private Placement is to be completed prior to closing of the Company's proposed acquisition of all the outstanding shares of Altus Gold Corp. (the "Transaction"). The Company plans to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes. For further details on the Transaction, see the Company's press release dated November 8, 2023.

The Private Placement is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Chris Zerga, President and CEO

Tel: (819) 825-7618

Email: czerga@scorpiogold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements, including financial markets generally, receipt of all regulatory approvals required for the Private Placement, the inability to complete the Private Placement and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+.

