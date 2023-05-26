Scorpio Gold : ESTMA Report for the Year Ended Dec 31, 2022
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
Scorpio Gold Corporation
Reporting Year
From
2022-01-01
To:
2022-12-31
Date submitted
2023-05-25
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E980003
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Alnesh Mohan
Position Title
Chief Financial Officer
Payments by Payee
Country
Payee Name
1
Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Notes
34
Payments
2
Improvement Payments
Payee
United States of America
Government of the United States of
109,323
109,323
Old Age Survivor & Disability Ins &
America
Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue Service
Medicare / Federal Unemployment Tax
United States of America
Government of the United States of
165,000
165,000 Claim Maintenance
America
Department of Interior - Bureau of Land Management
Additional Notes:
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
United States of America
Mineral Ridge
114,510
114,510
United States of America
Goldwedge
-
50,490
50,490
United States of America
Scorpio Gold (US)
-
109,323
Corporation
109,323
Additional Notes
3:
Disclaimer
Scorpio Gold Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
