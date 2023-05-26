Advanced search
    SGN   CA80918M2031

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

(SGN)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:49:43 2023-05-10 pm EDT
0.0450 CAD   +12.50%
Scorpio Gold : ESTMA Report for the Year Ended Dec 31, 2022
PU
09:15aScorpio Gold Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Altus Gold
AQ
05/11IIROC Trading Halt - SGN
AQ
Scorpio Gold : ESTMA Report for the Year Ended Dec 31, 2022

05/26/2023
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

Scorpio Gold Corporation

Reporting Year

From

2022-01-01

To:

2022-12-31

Date submitted

2023-05-25

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E980003

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Alnesh Mohan

Position Title

Chief Financial Officer

Date

2023-05-25

Payments by Payee

Country

Payee Name

1

Departments, Agency, etc… within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Notes

34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

United States of America

Government of the United States of

109,323

109,323

Old Age Survivor & Disability Ins &

America

Department of Treasury - Internal Revenue Service

Medicare / Federal Unemployment Tax

United States of America

Government of the United States of

165,000

165,000 Claim Maintenance

America

Department of Interior - Bureau of Land Management

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

United States of America

Mineral Ridge

114,510

114,510

United States of America

Goldwedge

-

50,490

50,490

United States of America

Scorpio Gold (US)

-

109,323

Corporation

109,323

Additional Notes3:

Disclaimer

Scorpio Gold Corporation published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2023 21:02:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
