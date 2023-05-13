Scorpio Tankers : 2022 ESG Report

S C O R P I O T A N K E R S - E S G R E P O R T 2 0 2 2
Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report sets forth the ESG-related commitments, initiatives, and performance of Scorpio Tankers Inc. ("Scorpio Tankers" or the "Company") for the calendar year of 2022. This report has been prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Marine Transportation Standard (v. 2018-10). Where considered relevant, this report details management and performance information up to the date of publication. Some information presented in the report includes the activity of the Scorpio group of companies (Scorpio).
Scorpio includes companies which are service providers to Scorpio Tankers and provided seafarers for vessels and shoreside services during the reporting period. Please see Scorpio Tankers' 2022 Annual Report for further information on these relationships.
This is the fourth ESG report that the Company has published since its inaugural 2019 ESG report. Feedback on this report is welcome. To provide feedback or to request additional information related to the contents of this report, please contact us at sustainability@scorpiogroup.net
KEY FIGURES 2022
Fleet Vessels*
NUMBER
113
2021: 131
Sailing Distance
MILLION NAUTICAL MILES7.01
2021: 7.7
Health & Safety
0.5 LTIF**
2021: 0.71
* As of December 31 ofthe respective year.
Average Age*
YEARS
7.0
2021: 6.0
GHG emissions
MILLION MT CO2e2.33
2021: 2.48
Spills
0
2021: 0
** Scorpio reports on LTIF in accordance with the OCIMF Marine Injury Reporting Guidelines.
LETTER FROM THE CEO
DEAR VALUED STAKEHOLDERS
It is with great pleasure that I present to you our ESG Report for 2022. As a leading oil tanker company, we understand the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, and we take our responsibilities in this regard very seriously. This report reflects our commitment to working towards a more sustainable future for our industry, our communities, and our planet.
In a world where political instability and uncertain energy markets have become the norm, we recognize the vital role that we play in ensuring energy security for our customers. We take pride in our ability to navigate these challenging times and maintain the uninterrupted flow of energy around the world. The future of our industry depends on our ability to adapt to changing circumstances, and we are committed to remaining agile to meet the needs of an evolving world.
Safety is at the core of everything we do. We know that our success depends on the well-being of our employees, our customers, and the communities where we operate. We are proud of our safety record, which reflects our commitment to process refinement, self-reflection, and a strong safety culture. Regardless of our previous efforts, there is always room for improvement, and we remain dedicated to working with our stakeholders to identify and address potential risks and challenges.
Efficiency is also critical to our success. We understand that our customers rely on us to transport their products in a timely and cost-effective manner, and we strive to meet their demands. We continuously invest in new technologies and innovative solutions to improve the efficiency of our vessels and reduce our environmental impact. Through meaningful collaboration with our stakeholders, we continue our work towards pragmatic solutions for mutual benefit.
Finally, we understand the importance of caring for the well-being of seafarers who are paramount to our success. Without question, their work is challenging and often involves long periods away from their families and loved ones. To help combat the rigors oftheir valued work, we are committed
to providing a safe and supportive work environment that promotes their physical and mental well-being. At sea and onshore, we fully support the ideals of diversity and inclusion and are working to create a culture that values and celebrates our differences.
As we look to the future, we know that there are challenges ahead. Climate change is among the most pressing issues facing our industry and our planet. As such, we have decided to engage with a third-party provider to create a climate change scenario analysis specifically tailored to our Company. We firmly believe this work will minimize our blind spots and help us more clearly see the path ahead. While a small step, we will continue to collaborate and ask for help when needed to guide our actions to reduce our environmental impact and promote sustainability.
In conclusion, our current ESG report reflects our continued commitment to sustainability and our dedication to creating a safe, secure, and sustainable energy supply chain. We recognize that collaboration is crucial and we are committed to working closely with our partners to achieve our sustain ability goals. We believe that through collaboration and innovation, we can create a sustainable future for ourselves and generations to come.
Sincerely,
Emanuele A. Lauro
Chairman and CEO, Scorpio Tankers
Monaco, May 2023
ABOUT SCORPIO TANKERS
Scorpio Tankers is a leading product tanker owner-operator providing marine transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. With decades of experience serving a diversified blue-chip customer base, the Company is committed to operating at the highest possible standards to create sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders.
Our vessels transport refined petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and naphtha) on time charters or in the spot market through commercial pools operated by the Scorpio group of companies. The employment method of our vessels varies based on many factors, including our perspective on future market conditions.
Scorpio Tankers' fleet currently comprises an efficient mix of 113 short-range to long-range vessels that are wholly owned, lease financed, or bareboat chartered-in tankers. We utilize only modern, fuel-efficient tankers with an average fleet age of 7.2 years (as of March 31, 2023), compared to the global average of13 years for vessels in the same class. In 2022, we started the year with 131 vessels and ended the year with 113 active vessels. Our fleet visited port in 135 countries and territories, ofwhich the top ten accounted for 46% of all calls.
