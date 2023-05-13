Scorpio Tankers : 2022 ESG Report

DEAR VALUED STAKEHOLDERS

It is with great pleasure that I present to you our ESG Report for 2022. As a leading oil tanker company, we understand the importance of balancing economic growth with environmental sustainability, and we take our responsibilities in this regard very seriously. This report reflects our commitment to working towards a more sustainable future for our industry, our communities, and our planet.

In a world where political instability and uncertain energy markets have become the norm, we recognize the vital role that we play in ensuring energy security for our customers. We take pride in our ability to navigate these challenging times and maintain the uninterrupted flow of energy around the world. The future of our industry depends on our ability to adapt to changing circumstances, and we are committed to remaining agile to meet the needs of an evolving world.

Safety is at the core of everything we do. We know that our success depends on the well-being of our employees, our customers, and the communities where we operate. We are proud of our safety record, which reflects our commitment to process refinement, self-reflection, and a strong safety culture. Regardless of our previous efforts, there is always room for improvement, and we remain dedicated to working with our stakeholders to identify and address potential risks and challenges.

Efficiency is also critical to our success. We understand that our customers rely on us to transport their products in a timely and cost-effective manner, and we strive to meet their demands. We continuously invest in new technologies and innovative solutions to improve the efficiency of our vessels and reduce our environmental impact. Through meaningful collaboration with our stakeholders, we continue our work towards pragmatic solutions for mutual benefit.

Finally, we understand the importance of caring for the well-being of seafarers who are paramount to our success. Without question, their work is challenging and often involves long periods away from their families and loved ones. To help combat the rigors oftheir valued work, we are committed

to providing a safe and supportive work environment that promotes their physical and mental well-being. At sea and onshore, we fully support the ideals of diversity and inclusion and are working to create a culture that values and celebrates our differences.