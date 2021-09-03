Scorpio Tankers : Download the 2020 Sustainability Report

exceeding its GHG obligations through 2030 and satisfying all other emissions requirements, including for SOX,NOX and particulate matter (PM).

Climate change is clearly shaping the course of the maritime industry and will continue to do so going forward. Growing awareness, increasing customer expectations and the likelihood of regulation make our response to this issue a fundamental priority.

A challenging emissions reduction pathway for the maritime sector

According to the IMOs Fourth Greenhouse Gas Study (2020), shipping is used for nearly 90% of global trade and accounts for 2.9% of global GHG emissions. Between 2012 and 2018 GHG emissions from shipping grew 9.6%, mostly due to a continuous increase of global maritime trade. Improvements in energy efficiency are contributing to a lowering in the carbon intensity of maritime transport.

However, predicted ongoing growth in shipping and trade is likely to nullify emission reductions achieved through efficiency gains. This will make it difficult to achieve IMO's 2050 GHG reduction ambition only through energy-saving technologies and speed reduction of ships. Under all projected scenarios, in 2050, a large share of the total amount of GHG reduction will have to come from the use of low-carbon alternative fuels.

Our approach to emissions reduction

Scorpio Tankers' fleet is modern with an average age of

5.1 years. Our investment in modern vessels, with latest emission-reduction technologies, positions us to meet current and predicted future emissions regulations. At the same time, we are able to demonstrate best-in-class energy efficiency, which is becoming increasingly important for meeting our own and our customers' emission reduction pathways. Carbon intensity indexes have been calculated for each vessel in our fleet and the mitigation potential is being mapped in anticipation of IMO's expected require- ments in 2023.

Emissions performance

In 2019, we established an accurate GHG emissions baseline using independent third-party measurement. In 2020, our scope 1 GHG emission were 2.33 million metric tons Carbon Dioxide equivalents (CO2e), measured using a financial control approach (2019: 2.50 million). The 7.1% decrease in emissions in 2020 was primarily