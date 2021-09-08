Log in
SCORPIO TANKERS : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT (Form 6-K)
11:22aSCORPIO TANKERS : presentation
09/08SCORPIO TANKERS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
Scorpio Tankers : INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT (Form 6-K)

09/08/2021

09/08/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS FORM 6-K REPORT
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the 'Company') announced today that effective as of September 9, 2021, the conversion rates of its Convertible Senior Notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes') and Convertible Senior Notes due 2025 (the '2025 Notes') will be adjusted to reflect the Company's payment of a cash dividend with respect to its common shares. The new conversion rates for the 2022 and 2025 Notes will be 26.9419 shares of the Company's common shares per $1,000 principal amount of the 2022 and 2025 Notes, representing an increase of the prior conversion rates of 0.1540 shares for each $1,000 principal amount of the 2022 and 2025 Notes.
The Company is adjusting the conversion rates due to the payment of a previously announced cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or around September 29, 2021 to all shareholders as of September 9, 2021 (the 'Record Date').
The adjustments to the conversion rates were made pursuant to section 14.04(d) of the indentures for 2022 and 2025 Notes, which applies to cash dividends or distributions made by the Company. In accordance with section 14.04(d), the Company has adjusted the conversion rates for the 2022 and 2025 Notes due to the cash dividend pursuant to the following formula:
SP0
CR1 =
CR0
X
SP0 - C
where,

CR0 = the conversion rate in effect immediately prior to the close of business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution;

CR1 = the conversion rate in effect immediately after the close of business on the Record Date for such dividend or distribution;

SP0 = the closing sale price of the common shares on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately preceding the Ex-Dividend Date (September 8, 2021) for such dividend or distribution; and

C = the amount in cash per share the Company distributes to all or substantially all holders of the common shares.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File no. 333-230469) that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission effective March 22, 2019.



Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 21:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
