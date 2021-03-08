Log in
Nyse  >  Scorpio Tankers Inc.    STNG

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Call Options by President of the Company

03/08/2021 | 05:16pm EST
MONACO, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announced that the President of the Company, Robert Bugbee, has purchased call options on an aggregate of 210,000 common shares (or 2,100 call option contracts) of the Company for total consideration of $649,000.  There are 1,500 call option contracts with a strike price of $20.00 and an expiration of January 2022, and 600 call option contracts with a strike price of $25.00 and an expiration of January 2023.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s fleet consists of 135 owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 63 MR tankers and 18 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 5.3 years. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “likely,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could” and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
(212) 542-1616

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 911 M - -
Net income 2020 111 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,05x
Yield 2020 2,53%
Capitalization 859 M 859 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,92x
EV / Sales 2021 4,80x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 20,55 $
Last Close Price 15,81 $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Brian M. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.41.29%859
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.9.18%975
BW LPG LIMITED-22.07%740
DORIAN LPG LTD.6.56%648
KNOT OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP18.13%593
NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD.-7.76%565
