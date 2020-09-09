Log in
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
Scorpio Tankers : Presentation September 2020

09/09/2020

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Company Presentation

September 9, 2020

Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements

This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. See appendix for a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

2

Investment Highlights

The Largest & Most Modern

Product Tanker Fleet in the

World

Strong Financial Position &

Improving Financial

Performance

Dividend & Securities Repurchase Program

Scorpio Has Significant

Operating Leverage

Rapid Reduction in Floating

Storage Inventories

Favorable Long Term

Supply/Demand

Fundamentals

  • 134 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers on the water with an average age of 4.8 years
  • Vessels trading within one of the world's largest product tanker platforms with a strong track record
  • Commercial pools provide economies of scale through scheduling efficiencies as well as a larger customer base with chartering offices worldwide
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $285.7 million as of August 5, 2020
  • Net income of $159 million and adjusted EBITDA of $590 million for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2020
  • Between January 1, 2018 and June 30, 2020 the Company completed $350.5 million in capex payments for drydock, ballast water treatment and scrubber installations
  • Repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.
  • Repurchased an aggregate of 1,170,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $11.18 per share in the open market for total consideration of $13.1 million
  • Quarterly dividend of $.10/share
  • $1,000/day increase in average daily rates would generate ~$49 million of incremental annualized cash flow(1)
  • An increase in average daily rates from $20,000 to $25,000 (25%) translates to an increase in annualized cash flow from $421 million to $665 million, a 58%increase in net cash flow
  • An unprecedented glut in oil and refined products has caused strong demand in floating storage and thus higher spot rates
  • A strong recovery in global demand for refined products coupled with lower refinery utilization rates has led to the rapid reduction in floating storage inventories
  • Refined product floating storage inventories have declined from 104.1 mb in May to 33.9 mb in September
  • Refining capacity expansions continue to move closer to the well head and farther away from the consumer
  • Limited newbuilding orders drives lowest orderbook as a percentage of fleet ever recorded
  • Favorable supply/demand environment with demand to outstrip growth in 2021

1) Based on utilization of 135 vessels, including 134 on the water and one MR leasehold interest scheduled to be delivered in 2020, based on utilization of 365 days per year

3

Scorpio at a Glance

Key Facts

  • Scorpio Tankers Inc. ("Scorpio") is the world's largest product tanker owner, providing marine transportation of refined petroleum products (gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha) to a diversified blue chip customer base
  • The Company's fleet consists of 134 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers
    • 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR and 18 Handymax vessels
  • The Company has a leasehold interest in one MR product tanker with an expected delivery in 2020
  • Vessels employed in well-established Scorpio pools with a strong track record
  • Headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio is incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is not subject to US income tax
    • NYSE-compliantgovernance

Fleet Overview

Largest Product Tanker Fleet in the World

with 134 Vessels on the Water

Attractive Mix of

Modern MR and LR Vessels

Fitted with Scrubbers

Average Age of Fleet:

4.8 Years

Diversified Blue Chip Customer Base

4

Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 10:39:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 024 M - -
Net income 2020 205 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 742 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,59x
Yield 2020 3,11%
Capitalization 706 M 706 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,37x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 77,2%
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 23,16 $
Last Close Price 12,88 $
Spread / Highest target 249%
Spread / Average Target 79,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Brian M. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.-67.26%706
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.-36.59%774
NORDIC AMERICAN TANKERS LIMITED-22.56%561
BW LPG LIMITED-51.63%543
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.-46.57%445
DORIAN LPG LTD.-47.29%413
