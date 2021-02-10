Scorpio Tankers : STIFEL Company Presentation February 2021

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

STIFEL Conference Presentation

February 10, 2020

Disclaimer and Forward-looking Statements

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s ("Scorpio's") current views with respect to future events and financial performance. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "may," "should," "expect" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in Scorpio's records and other data available from third parties. Although Scorpio believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond Scorpio's control, Scorpio cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, projections or future financial performance.

Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with Scorpio, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker vessel markets, changes in Scorpio's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the fuel efficiency of our vessels, the market for Scorpio's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental and environmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities including those that may limit the commercial useful lives of tankers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports Scorpio files with, or furnishes to, the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the Commission, and the New York Stock Exchange, or NYSE. Scorpio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of Scorpio's future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements

This presentation describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, which is not a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS (i.e. a "Non-IFRS" measure). TCE revenue is presented here because we believe that it provides investors with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. This Non-IFRS measure should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue is useful to investors because it facilitates the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company's industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue is useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company's industry. The Company's definition of TCE revenue may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries. See appendix for a reconciliation of TCE revenue to revenue, please see the Appendix of this presentation.

Unless otherwise indicated, information contained in this presentation concerning Scorpio's industry and the market in which it operates, including its general expectations about its industry, market position, market opportunity and market size, is based on data from various sources including internal data and estimates as well as third party sources widely available to the public such as independent industry publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources. Internal data and estimates are based upon this information as well as information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which Scorpio operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. This information, data and estimates involve a number of assumptions and limitations, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, including those discussed above. You are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information, data and estimates. While Scorpio believes the market and industry information included in this presentation to be generally reliable, it has not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Earnings Reminder

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, February 18, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 PM Central European Time

US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (855) 861-2416

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 736-7422

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gp5u9drq

Conference ID: 3055659

Investment Highlights

The Largest & Most Modern Product Tanker Fleet in the World • 135 wholly owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in tankers on the water with an average age of 5.2 years

• 97 tanks equipped with exhaust gas scrubbers

• Vessels trading within one of the world's largest product tanker platforms with a strong track record Strong Financial Position & Improving Financial Performance • Net income of $182.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $617.2 million for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2020

• Cash and cash equivalents of $209.7 million as of November 4, 2020

• In addition, the company has $63.9 million in committed financing and $75 million under discussion for the refinancing of 11 vessels Limited Capex Going Forward • Since 2018, the Company completed $386.4 million in capex payments for drydock, ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers

• Remaining capex for FY-20 and FY-21 is $57.6 million

• In addition to the above refinancing's, the Company has $44.2 million of additional liquidity available (after the repayment of existing debt) from previously announced financings that have been committed and are tied to scrubber installations Dividend & Securities Repurchase Program • Repurchased $52.3 million face value of its Convertible Notes due 2022 at an average price of $894.12 per $1,000 principal amount, or $46.7 million.

• Repurchased an aggregate of 1,170,000 common shares of the Company at an average price of $11.18 per share in the open market for total consideration of $13.1 million • Quarterly dividend of $.10/share Scorpio Has Significant Operating Leverage • $1,000/day increase in average daily rates would generate ~$49 million of incremental annualized cash flow(1)

• An increase in average daily rates from $20,000 to $25,000 (25%) translates to an increase in annualized cash flow from $421 million to $665 million, a 57% increase in net cash flow Favorable Long Term Supply/Demand Fundamentals • Refinery closures and additions are expected to increase seaborne volumes of refined products and ton miles

• Limited newbuilding orders drives lowest orderbook as a percentage of fleet ever recorded

• Favorable supply/demand environment with demand to outstrip growth in 2021