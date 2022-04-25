Scorpio Tankers : TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SCORPIO TANKERS INC - Form 6-K

TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF SCORPIO TANKERS INC.





April 22, 2022





http://www.edocumentview.com/STNG . Any Shareholder may receive a hard copy of these materials free of charge upon written request to the Company. Enclosed is a notice of the 2022 annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the "Company"), which will be held at the office of Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., Le Millenium, 9 Boulevard Charles III, Monaco MC 98000 on June 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. local time, the Company's proxy statement and certain other related materials. These materials, together with the Company's annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, may be found at. Any Shareholder may receive a hard copy of these materials free of charge upon written request to the Company.





At the Meeting, Shareholders will consider and vote upon the following proposals:







1. To elect three Class III Directors to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of Shareholders ("Proposal One");







2. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 ("Proposal Two"); and





3. To transact other such business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.





Provided that a quorum is present, the following is required to adopt the proposals: (1) adoption of Proposal One requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast at the Meeting by the holders of shares entitled to vote in the election; and (2) adoption of Proposal Two requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting by the holders of shares represented at the Meeting. To constitute a quorum, there must be present either in person or by proxy shareholders of record holding at least one-third of the shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. If less than a quorum is present, a majority of those shares present either in person or by proxy will have the power to adjourn the Meeting until a quorum is present.





You are cordially invited to attend the Meeting in person. If you attend the Meeting, you may revoke your proxy and vote your shares in person.





WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOUR SHARES BE REPRESENTED AND VOTED AT THE MEETING. ACCORDINGLY, IF YOU HAVE ELECTED TO RECEIVE YOUR PROXY MATERIALS BY MAIL, PLEASE COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE, WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. IF YOU HAVE ELECTED TO RECEIVE YOUR PROXY MATERIALS OVER THE INTERNET, PLEASE VOTE BY INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED IN THE NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS THAT YOU WILL RECEIVE BY ELECTRONIC MAIL. IF YOU ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AND VOTE IN PERSON. ALL SHAREHOLDERS MUST PRESENT A FORM OF PERSONAL PHOTO IDENTIFICATION IN ORDER TO BE ADMITTED TO THE MEETING. IN ADDITION, IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD IN THE NAME OF YOUR BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE AND YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MUST BRING AN ACCOUNT STATEMENT OR LETTER FROM YOUR BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE INDICATING THAT YOU WERE THE OWNER OF THE SHARES ON APRIL 12, 2022.





ANY SIGNED PROXY RETURNED AND NOT COMPLETED WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ALL THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. THE VOTE OF EVERY SHAREHOLDER IS IMPORTANT AND YOUR COOPERATION WILL BE APPRECIATED.









Very truly yours, Emanuele Lauro Chairman and Chief Executive Officer









Monaco New York Le Millenium, 9 Boulevard Charles III, Monaco MC 98000 150 East 58th Street - New York, NY 10155, USA Tel: +377 9798 5716 Tel: +1 212 542 1616





e-mail & website: info@scorpiotankers.com

www.scorpiotankers.com













NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS





April 22, 2022





NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the 2022 annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (the "Company") will be held on June 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. local time at the office of Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., Le Millenium, 9 Boulevard Charles III, Monaco MC

98000 for the following purposes, of which proposals one and two are more completely set forth in the accompanying proxy statement:







1. To elect three Class III Directors to serve until the 2025 annual meeting of Shareholders;







2. To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and







3. To transact other such business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.





The board of directors has fixed the close of business on April 12, 2022 as the record date for the determination of the Shareholders entitled to receive this notice of Meeting and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.





Shareholders of record holding at least one-third of the shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting, who attend the Meeting in person or by proxy, shall be a quorum for the purposes of the Meeting. If less than a quorum is present, a majority of those shares present either in person or by proxy will have the power to adjourn the Meeting until a quorum is present.





WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO ATTEND THE MEETING, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT YOUR SHARES BE REPRESENTED AND VOTED AT THE MEETING. ACCORDINGLY, IF YOU HAVE ELECTED TO RECEIVE YOUR PROXY MATERIALS BY MAIL, PLEASE COMPLETE, DATE, SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY CARD IN THE ENCLOSED ENVELOPE, WHICH DOES NOT REQUIRE POSTAGE IF MAILED IN THE UNITED STATES. IF YOU HAVE ELECTED TO RECEIVE YOUR PROXY MATERIALS OVER THE INTERNET, PLEASE VOTE BY INTERNET OR BY TELEPHONE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS PROVIDED IN THE NOTICE OF INTERNET AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS THAT YOU WILL RECEIVE BY ELECTRONIC MAIL. IF YOU ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MAY REVOKE YOUR PROXY AND VOTE IN PERSON. ALL SHAREHOLDERS MUST PRESENT A FORM OF PERSONAL PHOTO IDENTIFICATION IN ORDER TO BE ADMITTED TO THE MEETING. IN ADDITION, IF YOUR SHARES ARE HELD IN THE NAME OF YOUR BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE AND YOU WISH TO ATTEND THE MEETING, YOU MUST BRING AN ACCOUNT STATEMENT OR LETTER FROM YOUR BROKER, BANK OR OTHER NOMINEE INDICATING THAT YOU WERE THE OWNER OF THE SHARES ON APRIL 12, 2022.





ANY SIGNED PROXY RETURNED AND NOT COMPLETED WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF ALL THE PROPOSALS PRESENTED IN THE PROXY STATEMENT. THE VOTE OF EVERY SHAREHOLDER IS IMPORTANT AND YOUR COOPERATION WILL BE APPRECIATED.





http://www.edocumentview.com/STNG . Any Shareholder may receive a hard copy of these materials free of charge upon written request to the Company. This notice of Meeting, the proxy statement and certain other related materials, such as the Company's annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, may be found at. Any Shareholder may receive a hard copy of these materials free of charge upon written request to the Company.













BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Monica Pahwa Secretary





April 22, 2022

Monaco









SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

LE MILLENIUM, 9 BOULEVARD CHARLES III, MONACO MC 98000

_______________________________







PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON JUNE 1, 2022

_______________________________





INFORMATION CONCERNING SOLICITATION AND VOTING





General

The enclosed proxy is solicited on behalf of the board of directors (the "Board") of Scorpio Tankers Inc., a Marshall Islands corporation (the "Company"), for use at the 2022 annual meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held at the office of Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., Le Millenium, 9 Boulevard Charles III, Monaco MC 98000 on June 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. local time, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth herein and in the accompanying notice of Meeting. This proxy statement and the accompanying form of proxy are expected to be mailed to the Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting on or about April 22, 2022. These materials, together with the Company's annual report on Form 20-F that contains the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Annual Report") may be found at http://www.edocumentview.com/STNG . Any Shareholder may receive a hard copy of these materials free of charge upon written request to the Company.

Voting Rights and Outstanding Shares

On April 12, 2022 (the "Record Date"), the Company had issued and outstanding 58,369,516 common shares, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Shares"). Each Shareholder of record at the close of business on the Record Date is entitled to one vote for each Common Share then held. One or more Shareholders of record (in person or by proxy) holding at least one-third of the shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting shall constitute a quorum for the purposes of the Meeting. The Common Shares represented by any proxy in the enclosed form will be voted in accordance with the instructions given on the proxy if the proxy is properly executed and is received by the Company prior to the close of voting at the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Any proxies returned signed without instructions will be voted FOR the proposals set forth on the notice of Meeting.

The Common Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") under the symbol "STNG."

Revocability of Proxies

A Shareholder may revoke its proxy at any time before it is exercised. A proxy may be revoked by filing with the Secretary of the Company at the Company's principal executive office, Le Millenium, 9 Boulevard Charles III, Monaco MC 98000, a written notice of revocation by a duly executed proxy bearing a later date (not later than the Meeting date), or by attending the Meeting and voting in person.













PROPOSAL ONE





ELECTION OF DIRECTORS





The Company currently has nine directors divided into three classes. As provided in the Company's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, each director is elected to serve for a three-year term and until such director's successor is elected and has qualified. The terms of the Company's Class III Directors expire at the Meeting. The terms of the newly elected Class III Directors will expire at the Company's

2025 annual meeting of Shareholders.





Unless the proxy is marked to indicate that such authorization is expressly withheld, the persons named in the enclosed proxy intend to vote the shares authorized thereby FOR the election of the following three nominees. It is expected that each of these nominees will be able to serve, but if before the election it develops that any of the nominees is unavailable, the persons named in the accompanying proxy will vote for the election of such substitute nominee or nominees as the current Board may recommend.





Nominees for Election to the Company's Board





Information concerning the nominees for directors of the Company is set forth below:





Name Age Position Cameron Mackey 53 Class III Director Alexandre Albertini 45 Class III Director Marianne Økland 59 Class III Director





Cameron Mackey, Director





Cameron Mackey has served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer since the closing of its initial public offering in April 2010 and as a Director since May 2013. Mr. Mackey also serves as Chief Operating Officer of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) since July 2013. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. between 2018 and 2021 and as a director since July 2019. He joined the Scorpio group of companies ("Scorpio") in March 2009, where he continues to serve in a senior management position. Prior to joining Scorpio, Mr. Mackey was an equity and commodity analyst at Ospraie Management LLC from 2007 to 2008. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President of OMI Marine Services LLC from 2004 to 2007, where he was also in Business Development from 2002 to 2004. Mr. Mackey has been employed in the shipping industry since 1994 and, earlier in his career, was employed in unlicensed and licensed positions in the merchant navy, primarily on tankers in the international fleet of Mobil Oil Corporation, where he held the qualification of Master Mariner. He has an M.B.A. from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a B.S. from the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and a B.A. from Princeton University.





Alexandre Albertini, Director





Alexandre Albertini has served on the Company's Board of Directors since the closing of its initial public offering in April 2010. Mr. Albertini has more than 21 years of experience in the shipping industry. He has been employed by Marfin Management SAM, a drybulk ship management company, since 1997 and has served as its CEO since October 2010. Marfin operates Handymax to Ultramax dry cargo vessels, providing services such as technical and crew management as well as insurance, legal, financial, and information technology. In 2017, Mr. Albertini founded Factor8 Shipping SARL, a dry bulk commercial management company managing on average 15 vessels. He also serves as President of Ant. Topic srl, a vessel and crewing agent based in Trieste, Italy. Mr. Albertini serves on the board of a private company in addition to various trade associations; BIMCO, Monaco Chamber of Shipping and since January 2016 has been a Director of The Steamship Mutual Underwriting Association (Bermuda) Limited.













Marianne Økland, Director





Marianne Økland has served on the Company's Board of Directors since April 2013. She is also an independent director on the Professional Welsh Rugby Board responsible for the Welsh national teams and the four professional regional teams and was a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Between 2010 and 2019, she held various non-executive director positions at IDFC Limited, IDFC Alternatives (India), Islandsbanki (Iceland), the National Bank of Greece and NLB (Slovenia). She was also a member of the Audit Committee of the National Bank of Greece, and the Chair of the Audit Committee of each of IDFC Limited and NLB (Slovenia). In addition, Ms. Økland served as Managing Director of Avista Partners, a London based consultancy company that provides advisory services and raises capital, from 2009 to 2018. Between

1993 and 2008, she held various investment banking positions at JP Morgan Chase & Co. and UBS where she focused on debt capital raising and structuring. Ms. Økland has led many transactions for large Nordic banks and insurance companies and worked on some of the most significant mergers and acquisitions in these sectors. Between 1988 and

1993, she headed European operations of Marsoft, Boston, Oslo and London based consulting firm that advises banks and large shipping, oil and raw material companies on shipping strategies and investments. Ms. Økland holds a M.Sc. degree in Finance and Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration where she also worked as a researcher and taught mathematics and statistics.





Required Vote. Adoption of Proposal One requires the affirmative vote of a plurality of the votes cast at the Meeting by the holders of shares entitled to vote in the election.





THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE IN FAVOR OF THE PROPOSED DIRECTORS. UNLESS REVOKED AS PROVIDED ABOVE, SIGNED PROXIES RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF THE PROPOSED DIRECTORS UNLESS A CONTRARY VOTE IS SPECIFIED.







PROPOSAL TWO

RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS

The Board is submitting for ratification at the Meeting the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit has advised the Company that the firm does not have any direct or indirect financial interest in the Company, nor has such firm had any such interest in connection with the Company during the past three fiscal years.

All services rendered by the independent auditors are subject to review by the Audit Committee of the Board.







Required Vote. Adoption of Proposal Two requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast at the Meeting by the holders of shares represented at the Meeting.

THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS A VOTE FOR THE RATIFICATION OF THE APPOINTMENT OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS AUDIT AS INDEPENDENT AUDITORS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE FISCAL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2022. UNLESS REVOKED AS PROVIDED ABOVE, SIGNED PROXIES RECEIVED BY MANAGEMENT WILL BE VOTED IN FAVOR OF SUCH APPROVAL UNLESS A CONTRARY VOTE IS SPECIFIED.







SOLICITATION





The cost of preparing and soliciting proxies will be borne by the Company. Solicitation will be made primarily by mail, but Shareholders may be solicited by telephone, e-mail, or personal contact.





ELECTRONIC DELIVERY





Shareholders can access documents related to the Meeting, including the Company's latest Annual Report, at: http://www.edocumentview.com/STNG





For Shareholders who hold their shares through a bank or brokerage account, instead of receiving future copies of these documents by mail, Shareholders can elect to receive an e-mail that will provide electronic links to the proxy materials. Opting to receive your proxy materials online will save the Company the cost of producing and mailing documents to your home or business and will also give you an electronic link to the proxy voting site.





EFFECT OF ABSTENTIONS





An "abstention" occurs when a Shareholder sends in a proxy with explicit instructions to decline to vote regarding a particular matter (other than the election of Directors for which the choice is limited to "for" or "withhold"). Abstentions are counted as present for purposes of determining a quorum. Abstentions will not be counted in determining whether Proposal Two has been approved.





OTHER MATTERS





No other matters are expected to be presented for action at the Meeting. Should any additional matter come before the Meeting, it is intended that proxies in the accompanying form will be voted in accordance with the judgment of the person or persons named in the proxy.





BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Monica Pahwa Secretary





April 22, 2022

Monaco





[This page intentionally left blank.]



