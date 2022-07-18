Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Scorpio Tankers Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STNG   MHY7542C1306

SCORPIO TANKERS INC.

(STNG)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
36.54 USD   +4.31%
05:24pSCORPIO TANKERS : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call on July 28, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
07/14Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call on July 28, 2022
AQ
07/08SCORPIO TANKERS : Announces Repurchases of Its Common Shares and Its Convertible Notes, and the Exercise of Purchase Options on Six Leased Vessels - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scorpio Tankers : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call on July 28, 2022 - Form 6-K

07/18/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Scorpio Tankers Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call on July 28, 2022

MONACO, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers," or the "Company") announced today that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, the Company plans to issue its second quarter 2022 earnings press release in the morning (Eastern Daylight Time) and host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 2:00 PM Central European Summer Time.

Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday July 28, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time and 2:00 PM Central European Summer Time

The conference call will be available over the internet, through the Scorpio Tankers Inc. website www.scorpiotankers.com and the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nxffkzjd

Participants for the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The conference will also be available telephonically:
US/CANADA Dial-In Number: 1 (833) 636-1321
International Dial-In Number: +1 (412) 902-4260
Conference ID: 10169425

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time.

The information provided on the teleconference is only accurate at the time of the conference call, and the Company will take no responsibility for providing updated information.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 114 product tankers (40 LR2 tankers, 60 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.5 years. The Company has agreed to sell one LR2 tanker. The sale is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of 2022. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.



The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, the length and severity of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, including its effect on demand for petroleum products and the transportation thereof, expansion and growth of the Company's operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company's vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
James Doyle - Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 646-432-1678
Email:investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com


Disclaimer

Scorpio Tankers Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 21:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
05:24pSCORPIO TANKERS : To Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call on Ju..
PU
07/14Scorpio Tankers Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results and Have a Conference Call..
AQ
07/08SCORPIO TANKERS : Announces Repurchases of Its Common Shares and Its Convertible Notes, an..
PU
07/07Scorpio Tankers to Exercise Purchase Option on Six Leased Vessels; Shares Fall After Ho..
MT
07/07Scorpio Tankers Announces Repurchases of Its Common Shares and Its Convertible Notes, a..
AQ
07/07Tranche Update on Scorpio Tankers Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on November 5, 2..
CI
06/29Scorpio Tankers President Buys 50,000 Company Shares
MT
06/29Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by the President of the Compan..
AQ
06/23Scorpio Tankers President Robert Bugbee Purchases 50,000 Shares
MT
06/23Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Purchase of Common Shares by the President of the Compan..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 916 M - -
Net income 2022 159 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 1 963 M 1 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,48x
EV / Sales 2023 4,04x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Scorpio Tankers Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SCORPIO TANKERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 35,03 $
Average target price 35,85 $
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emanuele A. Lauro Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Bugbee President & Non-Independent Director
Brian M. Lee Chief Financial Officer
Cameron K. Mackey Chief Operating Officer & Director
Alexandre Albertini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.173.46%1 963
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.47.47%5 274
FLEX LNG LTD.39.90%1 442
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.23.31%1 049
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.38.42%1 009
BW LPG LIMITED43.76%956