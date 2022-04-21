Scorpion Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - SCN

Announcement Summary
Entity name
SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Thursday April 21, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
|
Number of +securities to
|
code
|
Security description
|
Issue date
|
SCN
|
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
|
62,325,000
|
21/04/2022
be quoted
Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code SCN
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022
Registration number 40115535030
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 13-Apr-2022 10:45
Announcement Title
New - Proposed issue of securities - SCN
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request
A placement or other type of issue
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details
ASX +security code and description SCN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date 21/4/2022
Distribution Schedule
Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.
Number of +securities held
1 - 1,000
1,001 - 5,000
5,001 - 10,000
10,001 - 100,000
100,001 and over
Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held
For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00
%
%
%
%
%
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted 62,325,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
Yes
In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?
AUD - Australian Dollar
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?
AUD 0.05100000
