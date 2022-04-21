Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Scorpion Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCN   AU0000033326

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

(SCN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/21 01:39:44 am EDT
0.0750 AUD   -6.25%
02:15aSCORPION MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - SCN
PU
04/13Scorpion Minerals Raises $2.4 Million for Drilling at Pharos Project in Western Australia
MT
04/13Scorpion Minerals Limited announced that it expects to receive AUD 3.178575 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scorpion Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - SCN

04/21/2022 | 02:15am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday April 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

SCN

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

62,325,000

21/04/2022

be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code SCN

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 40115535030

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:Announcement Date and Time 13-Apr-2022 10:45

Announcement Title

New - Proposed issue of securities - SCN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation request

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

only

ASX +security code and description SCN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 21/4/2022

For personal use

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column - including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each category.

Number of +securities held

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

Number of holdersTotal percentage of +securities held

For example, to enter a value of 50% please input as 50.00

%

%

%

%

%

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 62,325,000

onlyFor personal use

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.05100000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scorpion Minerals Limited published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 06:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,24 M -1,67 M -1,67 M
Net Debt 2021 1,15 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 26,5 M 19,8 M 19,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scorpion Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kate Stoney Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Bronwyn Lesley Barnes Executive Chairman
Craig R. Hall Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED8.11%20
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.41.66%22 906
ANTOFAGASTA PLC22.23%21 625
VEDANTA LIMITED25.31%20 725
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.12.81%14 891
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED14.42%9 031