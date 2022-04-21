Scorpion Minerals : Application for quotation of securities - SCN

Announcement Summary

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

Thursday April 21, 2022

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description Issue date SCN ORDINARY FULLY PAID 62,325,000 21/04/2022 be quoted

SCORPION MINERALS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.3 ASX issuer code SCN

1.5 Date of this announcement 21/4/2022

Registration number 40115535030

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Previous Appendix 3B details: Announcement Date and Time 13-Apr-2022 10:45

New - Proposed issue of securities - SCN

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

A placement or other type of issue

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3BPlacement Details

ASX +security code and description SCN : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 21/4/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted 62,325,000

Yes

AUD - Australian Dollar

What is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.05100000