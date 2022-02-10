Scorpion Minerals : Poona Tech Review Highlights Multiple PGE-Ni-Cu&Au Targets

For personal use only ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 11th February 2022 Poona Technical Review Highlights Multiple PGE-Ni-Cu & Au Targets Technical review of historic PGE-Ni-Cu & Au data completed

Multiple phases of discontinuous and non-systematic exploration undertaken from 1973 - 2021 that require follow up and evaluation

Significant Ni, Co, Pd, Pt and Au soil anomalies associated with the interpreted Mindoolah Bore Mafic/Ultramafic Intrusive Complex

Wide spaced aircore drill traverses targeting magnetic highs intersected significant Ni with associated anomalous Co (max 1383ppm) & Pd+Pt (max 58 ppb) at the Perses Prospect

Significant historic results from Perses include: 8m @ 1.02% Ni from 26m o 12m @ 0.71% Ni from 19m

Ground electromagnetic (EM) survey identified conductive and IP responses adjacent to PGE-Ni-Au anomalies remain untested

Targets at Poona correlate with those identified in historic work completed by Kennecott (1974) and CRA (1983) at Pallas

Key priority targets to be drill tested later this quarter

Additional near-term work streams include geological mapping, soil geochemistry, airborne and/or ground EM surveys

Technical review of rare metal pegmatite data is nearing completion Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX: SCN) ("the Company" or "SCN") is pleased to report that a technical review of the recently acquired (ASX release dated 7 February 2022) Poona prospect has confirmed the potential of the project and highlighted several PGE- Ni-Cu and Au targets for follow-up exploration. A technical review of rare metal data related to LCT pegmatites is also nearing completion and will be reported shortly. The Poona prospect is contiguous and south of SCN's Pharos Project area which now stands at combined 1,544km2 located 60km northwest of Cue in the Murchison Mineral Field, Western Australia (Figure 1). Historic non-systematic programmes have been conducted intermittently across the Poona Project by multiple explorers from the early 1970's until 2021. These programmes were limited, only covered discreet areas and included soil/rockchip geochemistry (Figures 3 and 4), ground moving loop electromagnetic surveys (MLEM), reverse circulation (RC) drilling and wide spaced aircore (AC) drilling traverses (Figures 5 and 6). These programmes have identified significant untested mafic/ultramafic-hostedPGE-Ni- Cu targets within the Mindoolah Bore intrusive complex that correlate with EM/IP anomalies, and coincident elevated PGE and Ni geochemistry adjacent to basal or contact stratigraphic positions.

Company Comment - Director Bronwyn Barnes "We are very pleased with the outcomes of our technical review which has confirmed several significant mafic/ultramafic hosted PGE-Ni-Cu targets at Poona. Scorpion is encouraged by the positive correlation of these targets with those already identified at nearby Pallas. We are also awaiting the outcomes from our review of rare metal data related to LCT pegmatites which is due shortly. This technical insight gives us a fantastic base to launch our 2022 exploration programme and we look forward to commencing field activities in the next few weeks aimed at extending the coverage of previous geochemical surveys along with follow up sampling and drill testing." Figure 1 - Location of Scorpion Minerals Projects and Regional Resources

Historic Exploration Summary Updated information on the PGE-Ni-Cu potential at Pharos was provided in ASX releases dated 8 April and 16 June 2021. This included historic EM surveys completed by Kennecott Explorations (Australia) Pty Ltd (Kennecott - 1974) and drilling completed by CRA Exploration Pty Ltd (CRA - 1983) that identified significant anomalies within and adjacent to the interpreted Mindoolah Bore mafic/ultramafic Intrusive Complex (MBIC- refer Figures 3,4 and 5). The historic exploration chronology in the Poona/Pallas area is as follows: 1974 Kennecott Explorations (Australia) Pty Ltd 1983 CRA Exploration Pty Ltd 2000 - 2004 Dechow/Hannans Reward NL 2016 - 2020 Venus Metals Limited 2020 - 2021 eMetals Limited Kennecott and CRA activities focused on the Pallas area whilst the other explorers conducted activities in the Poona prospect area. Hannans Reward NL completed broad spaced AC traverses (Figures 5 and 6) in 2004 targeting magnetic highs interpreted to be associated with Ni-bearing ultramafic rocks. Two of the traverses intersected highly anomalous nickel values (refer Table 3) at a prospect now named Perses, hosted in ultramafics, with significant results as follows: 8m @ 1.02% Ni from 26m in PNAC027 o 12m @ 0.71% Ni from 19m in PNAC022 Exploration activities halted until it was acquired by Venus Metals Limited in 2016, when some exploration targeting rare metal pegmatites was undertaken. The tenement was then divested to eMetals Ltd in mid-2020. eMetals undertook exploration for PGE-Ni-Cu mineralisation, including rock chip/soil sampling, ground MLEM and limited RC drilling (5 holes for 681m) in September 2021 at the Mughal EM target. A summary of relevant geochemistry for the Poona prospect is displayed in Tables, 1, 2 and 4, and highlighted in Figures 3 and 4. eMetals ASX releases dated 12 November 2020, 15 June 2021 and 28 October 2021 provide further recent background to the work completed. In addition, the July 2021 ground MLEM survey identified a broad conductive anomaly and an IP chargeability response at Perses adjacent to the earlier anomalous AC drilling. The Company considers the Perses prospect a priority target that warrants detailed evaluation. The Company considers the MBIC highly prospective for PGE-Ni mineralisation, which will require further systematic exploration to effectively evaluate the entire intrusion. Significant targets remain to be followed up where EM/IP anomalies are coincident with elevated PGE-Ni-Au soil geochemical anomalies. The Company is currently finalising a technical review of rare metal pegmatite data within the Poona tenure, and will release a summary to the market shortly. Planned Exploration and Next Steps Follow completion of the relevant technical reviews, SCN has planned the following initial exploration activities: Field reconnaissance and mapping (previous explorers have completed some heritage clearances)

o Proposed Airborne VTEM surveys over selected targets o AC, RC and diamond drilling on select priority targets

- ENDS - For additional background on Pharos Project information please refer to ASX releases: 25/06/2020 09/07/2020 13/08/2020 31/08/2020 28/09/2020 08/10/2020 02/11/2020 24/11/2020 08/02/2021 08/04 2021 28/04/2021 16/06/2021 23/06/2021 13/07/2021 21/07/2021 12/08/2021 23/08/2021 20/10/2021 06/12/2021 07/02/2022 "Pharos Project Exploration Update" "High Grade Gold Rock Chips - Pharos Project" "Drilling to Commence - Pharos Project" "Commencement of Drilling - Pharos Project" "High Grade Gold Confirmed at Lantern - Pharos Project" "Phase 2 RC Drilling Commenced- Pharos Project" "Priority PGE Ni-Cu Targets - Pharos Tenement" 'Further High-Grade Gold Results - Pharos Project" "Term Sheet - Iron Ore Rights at Pharos" "PGE-Ni-Cu Targets Identified at Pharos Project" "Fenix Iron Ore JV Update - Pharos" "Pallas PGE-Ni-Cu Target - Pharos" "Multiple Commodity Targets Identified at Pharos" "Fenix Iron Ore JV and Pallas PGE Target Exploration Update" "Iron Ore Targets Advanced and Drilling Expedited - Fenix JV" "RC Drilling Commences at Pharos Gold Targets" "Completion of Drilling at Pharos Gold Targets" "New Shallow High-Grade Gold Zone Confirmed at Cap Lamp" "Scorpion increase Murchison Footprint" "Scorpion Acquires Poona Project" This announcement has been authorised by the board of directors of the Company. Enquiries Bronwyn Barnes Non-Executive Chairman T +61 (0) 417 093 256