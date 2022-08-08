Scotch Creek Initiates Gravity Survey at Macallan East Lithium Property in Clayton Valley

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a detailed gravity geophysical survey (the "Survey") at its 100% owned 3,180-acre Macallan East property. Macallan East is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, a hotbed of recent lithium discoveries and home to North America's only producing lithium operation.

The gravity survey will aid in portraying the underlying subsurface topography of the property. This survey will calculate the density of the rock beneath and provide detailed mapping and data that the Company will use when assessing any future exploration.

Scotch Creek Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "The Macallan lithium project lies within a belt of Esmeralda Formation claystone which hosts prolific lithium mineralization along the east flank of the Clayton Valley. This belt of rocks is cut by important, district-scale faults trending NNE-SSW across the resource areas of Cypress Development Corporation and Noram Ventures and the Macallan East property. Scotch Creek is initiating a detailed gravity survey to map the structural zone. This data will allow the Company to target the up thrown side of the structural zone in positions near to recent claystone hosted lithium mineralization discovered by Sienna Resources on their adjacent Green Clay property."

Scotch Creek is currently awaiting drill results for core samples submitted from their exploratory drill hole completed on May 31, 2022. The initial exploratory drill hole was completed on the Macallan East property, which is located just over 6 miles from North America's only lithium-producing mine, Albemarle Silver Peak mine (NYSE: ALB). The team at Scotch Creek has been notified by the core processing laboratory, that due to high demand wait times are longer than anticipated.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

