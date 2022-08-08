Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCV   CA8091851011

SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC.

(SCV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:40 2022-08-05 pm EDT
0.2950 CAD   +1.72%
08:10aScotch Creek Initiates Gravity Survey at Macallan East Lithium Property in Clayton Valley
NE
07/25Scotch Creek Ventures Reports Completion of New Round of Geophysical Exploration on Highlands West Lithium Project
MT
07/25Scotch Creek Completes New Round of Geophysical Exploration on its Highlands West Lithium Project
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotch Creek Initiates Gravity Survey at Macallan East Lithium Property in Clayton Valley

08/08/2022 | 08:10am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC PINK: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a detailed gravity geophysical survey (the "Survey") at its 100% owned 3,180-acre Macallan East property. Macallan East is located in Clayton Valley, Nevada, a hotbed of recent lithium discoveries and home to North America's only producing lithium operation.

The gravity survey will aid in portraying the underlying subsurface topography of the property. This survey will calculate the density of the rock beneath and provide detailed mapping and data that the Company will use when assessing any future exploration.

Scotch Creek Technical Director, Mr. Robert D. Marvin, commented, "The Macallan lithium project lies within a belt of Esmeralda Formation claystone which hosts prolific lithium mineralization along the east flank of the Clayton Valley. This belt of rocks is cut by important, district-scale faults trending NNE-SSW across the resource areas of Cypress Development Corporation and Noram Ventures and the Macallan East property. Scotch Creek is initiating a detailed gravity survey to map the structural zone. This data will allow the Company to target the up thrown side of the structural zone in positions near to recent claystone hosted lithium mineralization discovered by Sienna Resources on their adjacent Green Clay property."

Scotch Creek is currently awaiting drill results for core samples submitted from their exploratory drill hole completed on May 31, 2022. The initial exploratory drill hole was completed on the Macallan East property, which is located just over 6 miles from North America's only lithium-producing mine, Albemarle Silver Peak mine (NYSE: ALB). The team at Scotch Creek has been notified by the core processing laboratory, that due to high demand wait times are longer than anticipated.

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
Telephone: +1.604.862.2793
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/133097


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Managers and Directors
David K. Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Logan B. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bernie J. Hoing Independent Director
Robert D. Marvin Director
