Scotch Creek Ventures Commences Detailed Gravity Survey on the Newly Acquired Macallan East Claims

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a detailed gravity survey on the Macallan East claim extensions (November 16th news release ) . The additional claims were staked following a successful detailed gravity survey which exhibited a positive gravity-high building strength in the Southeast portion of the Macallan project. The detailed gravity survey will be completed by Magee Geophysical Services, the Nevada based geophysics company will utilize LaCoste & Romberg gravity meters to measure gravity changes at approximately 294 stations.

To complete the Macallan gravity survey in its entirety, the Company will begin additional geophysics to reveal the gravity signature of the recently staked claims. The area is dominated by the Lida Wash, a major drainage system which channels storm waters into the Clayton Valley generating potential lithium-rich basin deposits.

"The results from this gravity survey will aid the Scotch Creek team in defining additional drill targets for a potential lithium source in the Lida Wash area," stated Mr. Robert D. Marvin, Scotch Creek's P. Geo. and director. Mr. Marvin further commented, "We anticipate that the survey will provide us with important structural data. Once we identify these structures, we will understand the position of the uplifted blocks of the targeted Esmerelda Foundation laying below the gravel covering the property. Additionally, this data will be vital in locating fault related traps, these traps could represent high quality lithium brine targets."

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162100