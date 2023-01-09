Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCV   CA8091851011

SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC.

(SCV)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:30 2023-01-06 am EST
0.2050 CAD    0.00%
08:10aScotch Creek Ventures Successfully Completes Second Drill Hole at its Macallan East Lithium Project
NE
2022Scotch Creek Commences Drilling on Its Macallan East Lithium Project Concurrently with Highlands West Drill Program in Clayton Valley, Nevada
CI
2022Scotch Creek Commences Drilling on its Macallan East Lithium Project Concurrently with Highlands West Drill Program in Clayton Valley, Nevada
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotch Creek Ventures Successfully Completes Second Drill Hole at its Macallan East Lithium Project

01/09/2023 | 08:10am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2023) - Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (CSE: SCV) (FSE: 7S2) (OTC Pink: SCVFF) (the "Company") ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the second drill hole on the Companies 100% owned Macallan East Project ("Macallan") for a total depth of 1107 feet. The Macallan East project is located on the South-Southeast Trend of the Clayton Valley and looks to extend along a world-class rich lithium claystone belt. Thirty-three segments of core samples were taken for analysis to greater understand the geological and geochemical characteristics of a thick section of volcanic ash-rich evaporative lake-bed sediments intersected at Macallan.

Mr. Robert P. Marvin, Scotch Creek's P. Geo. and director, commented "We are extremely pleased with how swiftly this drill program progressed. The geological logging results from the drilling of hole MCD-2 are very encouraging, with two clear lacustrine evaporative basin zones being intersected. Ash-rich mudstones, siltstones and claystone were logged from 500 to 620 feet downhole. Deeper down, thick sections of altered volcanic ash were intersected between 750 and 1045 feet downhole. Green and black claystones occur in this lower ash-rich section."

Scotch Creek would like to invite investors and stakeholders to connect with our investor relations team or visit our website to sign-up to receive regular updates and news alerts.

About Scotch Creek Ventures

Scotch Creek is a mineral exploration company, focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium projects located in tier-one mining jurisdictions such as Nevada, USA. Scotch Creek's vision is to secure North America's green revolution future with strategically sourced lithium projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"David K. Ryan"
David Ryan
Chief Executive Officer

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.scotch-creek.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.

Public Relations Contact
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.

Telephone: +1.604.862.2793
Email: info@scotch-creek.com
Website: www.scotch-creek.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward‐looking and cautionary statements

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This release may contain statements within the meaning of safe harbour provisions as defined under securities laws and regulations.

This release may contain certain forward‐looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company and certain of the plans and objectives of the Company with respect to the same. By their nature, forward‐looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward‐looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150699


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,05 M -1,52 M -1,52 M
Net cash 2021 6,22 M 4,62 M 4,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,47 M 7,03 M 7,03 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,6%
Managers and Directors
David K. Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Logan B. Anderson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Bernie J. Hoing Independent Director
Robert D. Marvin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTCH CREEK VENTURES INC.-6.82%7
BHP GROUP LIMITED4.12%164 668
RIO TINTO PLC4.48%121 483
GLENCORE PLC-4.80%80 697
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC8.42%51 319
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)9.43%46 365