ScotGems Plc - Resignation of the Investment Manager

ScotGems plc

LEI Number: 549300GQHCPU9P1NYM13

9 March 2022

Resignation of the Investment Manager

The Board of ScotGems plc (“the Company”) has today received notice to terminate the Alternative Investment Fund Management Agreement (“AIFM Agreement”), dated 2 June 2017 from First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited.

The termination will not take effect until a replacement manager is appointed, subject to a maximum period of six months from today’s date. The Investment Management Agreement between the Company, First Sentier Investors (UK) Funds Limited and First Sentier Investors International IM Limited dated 2 June 2017 will terminate automatically at the same time as the AIFM Agreement.

The Board continues to consider its options with respect to the future of the Company and will communicate further with shareholders when a decision has been reached.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited (Secretary) 0131 378 0500

Douglas Armstrong

Dickson Minto (Sponsor) 020 7649 6823