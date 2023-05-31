Scotia Jamaica : Considers Dividend Payment
SGJ advises that a Dividend Payment will be considered at the upcoming Board of Directors' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023.
Sales 2022
42 165 M
271 M
271 M
Net income 2022
11 680 M
75,0 M
75,0 M
Net cash 2022
109 B
697 M
697 M
P/E ratio 2022
9,77x
Yield 2022
3,82%
Capitalization
107 B
689 M
689 M
EV / Sales 2021
-0,53x
EV / Sales 2022
0,13x
Nbr of Employees
1 490
Free-Float
99,0%
