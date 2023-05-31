Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Scotia Group Jamaica Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGJ   JMP8537F1042

SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SGJ)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-29
34.50 JMD   +0.29%
05:02pScotia Jamaica : Considers Dividend Payment
04/05Scotia Jamaica : Trade Advice
03/28SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scotia Jamaica : Considers Dividend Payment

05/31/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
SGJ advises that a Dividend Payment will be considered at the upcoming Board of Directors' Meeting to be held on June 8, 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Scotia Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:01:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 42 165 M 271 M 271 M
Net income 2022 11 680 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
Net cash 2022 109 B 697 M 697 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,77x
Yield 2022 3,82%
Capitalization 107 B 689 M 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scotia Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Audrey Tugwell Henry President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabrielle OConnor Chief Financial Officer
Anya M. Schnoor Chairman
Tonya Russell Senior Marketing Manager & Head-Operations
Naadia White Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED0.00%695
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.2.12%401 698
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.22%230 419
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.67%225 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%164 659
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.15%153 766
