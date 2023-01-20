Advanced search
    SGJ   JMP8537F1042

SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED

(SGJ)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-18
34.00 JMD   +2.26%
01:11pScotia Jamaica : SGJ)Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended October 31, 2022
PU
2022SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for quarterly dividend
FA
2022Scotia Jamaica : SGJ) announces the appointment of three new directors
PU
Scotia Jamaica : SGJ)Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended October 31, 2022

01/20/2023 | 01:11pm EST
In accordance with JSE Rule 408 we attach SGJ's Audited Financial Statements as at October 31, 2022 and Ten Largest Shareholders, Directors and Snr. Management and Connected Persons.

Scotia Group FS 2022 - Signed

SGJL Shareholdings as at 31 October 2022

Scotia Group Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 18:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 36 854 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2021 8 410 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net cash 2021 130 B 852 M 852 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 106 B 693 M 693 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,53x
Nbr of Employees 1 490
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scotia Group Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Audrey Tugwell Henry Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michelle Wright Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey McGowan Hall Independent Chairman
Tonya Russell Senior Marketing Manager & Head-Operations
Naadia White Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTIA GROUP JAMAICA LIMITED-1.45%693
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.84%395 249
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION1.81%265 733
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.98%218 682
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.02%164 662
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.89%163 952