Scotia Jamaica : SGJ)Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended October 31, 2022
Sales 2021
36 854 M
241 M
241 M
Net income 2021
8 410 M
55,1 M
55,1 M
Net cash 2021
130 B
852 M
852 M
P/E ratio 2021
13,1x
Yield 2021
4,08%
Capitalization
106 B
693 M
693 M
EV / Sales 2020
0,94x
EV / Sales 2021
-0,53x
Nbr of Employees
1 490
Free-Float
99,0%
