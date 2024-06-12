  • June 11, 2024
  • 5:29 pm

Scotia Group Jamaica Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Roxane De Freitas to the Boards of Scotia Group Jamaica Limited and The Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited effective June 6, 2024.

