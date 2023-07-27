More about the company
Scotia Group Jamaica Limited is a banking and financial service company. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, which includes personal banking services, personal deposit accounts, credit and debit cards, consumer loans and mortgages; Corporate and Commercial Banking, which includes non-personal direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans and other credit facilities; Treasury, which includes the Company's liquidity and investment management function, management of correspondent bank relationships, as well as foreign currency trading activities; Investment Management Services, which include investments, unit trusts, pension and other fund management, brokerage and advisory services, and the administration of trust accounts; and Insurance Services, which include the provision of life and medical insurance, individual pension administration and annuities. The Company offers its services across various sectors, including corporate and government clients.