Scotia Group Jamaica Limited is a banking and financial service company. The Company's segments include Retail Banking, which includes personal banking services, personal deposit accounts, credit and debit cards, consumer loans and mortgages; Corporate and Commercial Banking, which includes non-personal direct debit facilities, current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans and other credit facilities; Treasury, which includes the Company's liquidity and investment management function, management of correspondent bank relationships, as well as foreign currency trading activities; Investment Management Services, which include investments, unit trusts, pension and other fund management, brokerage and advisory services, and the administration of trust accounts; and Insurance Services, which include the provision of life and medical insurance, individual pension administration and annuities. The Company offers its services across various sectors, including corporate and government clients.

Sector Banks