Key Rating Drivers

Parent Support: Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.'s (SBP) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Shareholder Support Rating (SSR) are based on expected support it would receive from its parent, The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; AA-/Stable), if needed. Fitch Ratings believes the parent's propensity to support SBP is high given the strategic role that this subsidiary plays in its regional goals, as well as the significant management and operational integration. According to agency methodology, the shareholder support assessment (not considering any sovereign-related restrictions) would imply a difference of -1 notch to SBP from its parent BNS. When applying the Peruvian Country Ceiling's (currently at A-) limitation to the subsidiary's rating, SBP's SSR reaches 'a-'. Therefore, this results in SBP's 'A-'Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.

SBP's 'A-' Local Currency IDR is two notches above Peru's 'BBB' Local Currency IDR and at the same level of Peru's 'A-' Country Ceiling, consistent with Fitch's criteria. SBP's 'A-'Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is capped by the Country Ceiling due to transfer and convertibility risks.

Challenging Operating Environment (OE): Fitch expects the banks' financial performance will stabilize after downside risks observed in 2023. Fitch believes the Peruvian banking system has been resilient, despite political instability, weather-related events and continued negative impacts from slow global growth. Expected economic growth of 1.9% in 2024 will be mostly a rebound from the low-base effect in 2023.

Headwinds will remain for private investment and consumption, in part due to political and social unrest. This economic downside could result in some deterioration of asset quality, but the banking system's performance will remain solid and stable. The sound bank capitalization and liquidity levels are expected to absorb any downside risks in 2024.

Consolidated Business Profile: SBP's 'bbb' Viability Rating (VR) is in line with the implied VR, which is underpinned by its solid business profile, sound market position and adequate capitalization. The bank is the third-largest Peruvian universal bank, with a market share of approximately 13.8% by assets and 12.6% by deposits as of YE 2023.

The bank's consolidated business profile has translated into a stable and solid financial profile through the cycle, with an average of total operating income between 2023 and 2019 of USD1.2 billion, similar to its closest foreign peer. SBP's business model has benefited from flight to quality under stressed environments.

Stable Asset Quality: SBP's 90+ days past due loans (PDL) ratio deteriorated slightly in 2023, given the systemic deterioration of the consumer portfolio and the gross portfolio reduction. Fitch expects asset quality to gradually improve in the near term due to the bank's prudent approach and conservative risk preference for secured portfolios, which should mitigate the impact of a still challenging OE in 2024. Fitch expects SBP's 90+ days PDL ratio to hover around 3.5% to 3.7% at YE 24 (YE23: 3.8%), and these loans are not expected to be a relevant source of risk over the rating horizon, given the bank resilience through economic cycles and its good record of managing credit risk.

Challenging OE impact Profitability: SBP's profitability is underpinned by its risk appetite adjustments, good efficiency levels and solid business generation amid local political uncertainty. The ratio of operating profit-to-risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio declined to 1.4% at YE23 from 2.9% at YE22. However, it remained resilient in the face of a 7.6% reduction in gross loans and pressure on net interest margins (NIMs).

In addition, provisioning expenses driven by asset deterioration reduced net income, though this was partially offset by cost control and higher net fees and commissions. Fitch expects the