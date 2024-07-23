Scotiabank Peru SAA is a Peru-based banking institution. The Bankâs products and services include saving and current accounts, money transfers, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, fixed-term deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, insurance policies, foreign trade operations and other banking operations to businesses and individuals. The Bank owns fully consolidated subsidiaries such as Gestiones y Recuperaciones de Activos Sociedad Anonima, Scotia Fondos Sociedad Administradora de Fondos SA, Promociones de Proyectos Inmobiliarios y Comerciales SA, Scotia Sociedad Agente de Bolsa SA, Depositos SA, Scotia Sociedad Titulizadora SA, Servicios Cobranzas e Inversiones SAC and CrediScotia Financiera SA, among others.

Sector Banks