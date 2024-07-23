Solvency Factors
Scotiabank Perú S.A.A. (BCA: baa2)
Median baa2-rated banks
16%
35%
14%
30%
12%
25%
10%
20%
8%
6%
15%
4%
10%
2%
3.9%
13.4%
19.1%
5%
1.3%
23.7%
0%
0%
Asset Risk:
Capital:
Profitability:
Funding Structure:
Liquid Resources:
Problem Loans/
Tangible Common
Net Income/
Market Funds/
Liquid Banking
Gross Loans
Equity/Risk-Weighted
Tangible Assets
Tangible Banking
Assets/Tangible
Assets
Assets
Banking Assets
Solvency Factors (LHS)
Liquidity Factors (RHS)
Disclaimer
Scotiabank Perú SAA published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 01:28:05 UTC.