Solvency Factors

Scotiabank Perú S.A.A. (BCA: baa2)

Median baa2-rated banks

16%

35%

14%

30%

12%

25%

10%

20%

8%

6%

15%

4%

10%

2%

3.9%

13.4%

19.1%

5%

1.3%

23.7%

0%

0%

Asset Risk:

Capital:

Profitability:

Funding Structure:

Liquid Resources:

Problem Loans/

Tangible Common

Net Income/

Market Funds/

Liquid Banking

Gross Loans

Equity/Risk-Weighted

Tangible Assets

Tangible Banking

Assets/Tangible

Assets

Assets

Banking Assets

Solvency Factors (LHS)

Liquidity Factors (RHS)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Scotiabank Perú SAA published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2024 01:28:05 UTC.