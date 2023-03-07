Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Trinidad and Tobago
  TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBTT   TTP8535P1043

SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED

(SBTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-05
78.10 TTD   -0.13%
07:14aScotiabank Trinidad And Tobago : 07 Mar 2023 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended January 31st, 2023
PU
2022Scotiabank Trinidad And Tobago : 30 Dec 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
2022Scotiabank Trinidad And Tobago : 23 Dec 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Audited Financial Statements for the period ended October 31st, 2022
PU
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago : 07 Mar 2023 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Interim Dividend Timetable 2023

03/07/2023 | 07:14am EST
INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited

March 16, 2023

-

Ex-Dividend Date

March 20, 2023

-

Record Date

April 11, 2023

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

$0.70 per share

March 07th, 2023

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 12:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 788 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2022 684 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2022 1 627 M 243 M 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 13 772 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
EV / Sales 2022 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gayle M. Pazos Managing Director, Director & Senior VP
Reshard Mohammed VP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Derek Ian George Hudson Non-Executive Chairman
Sasha Noel Compliance Director
Roxane Elizabeth de Freitas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED-0.01%2 058
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.7.13%420 370
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.93%272 851
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.74%214 916
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.47%176 908
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.86%162 103