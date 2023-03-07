Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago : 07 Mar 2023 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Interim Dividend Timetable 2023

INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited
|
March 16, 2023
|
-
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
March 20, 2023
|
-
|
Record Date
|
April 11, 2023
|
-
|
Payment Date
|
Interim Dividend
|
-
|
$0.70 per share
March 07th, 2023
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
