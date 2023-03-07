Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago : 07 Mar 2023 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended January 31st, 2023

+5% Y/Y +9% Y/Y 21.8 20.7 17.8 16.3

LOANS TO CUSTOMERS DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS 31 January 2023 31 January 2022

As at 31 January 2023, Total Liabilities increased by $1.3 billion to $24.7 billion or 5% over the same comparable period in 2022, mainly arising from an increase in Deposits from customers of $1.1 billion or 5% to $21.8 billion. The continued economic growth, coupled with our focus on attracting core deposits from both the retail and corporate/commercial customers, continues to provide a steady source of funding to continue our credit expansion.

Shareholders' Equity

Total Shareholders' Equity closed the period at $4.3 billion, an increase of $63 million or 1% when compared to the balance as at 31 January 2022. The Bank's capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.24% as at

31 January 2023, which continues to be significantly above the minimum capital adequacy ratio under new