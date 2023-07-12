MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD & TOBAGO LIMITED (SBTT)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from SBTT advising that a Director purchased 382 SBTT shares on July 07th, 2023.

July 11th, 2023

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

