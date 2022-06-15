Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago : 15 Jun 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – 2nd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022

INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited
|
June 28, 2022
|
-
|
Ex-Dividend Date
|
June 30, 2022
|
-
|
Record Date
|
July 15, 2022
|
-
|
Payment Date
|
Interim Dividend
|
-
|
$0.65 per share
June 15th, 2022
Market Operations Department
The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
Disclaimer
Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 19:32:09 UTC.