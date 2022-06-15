Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Trinidad and Tobago
  TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited
  News
  Summary
    SBTT   TTP8535P1043

SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED

(SBTT)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-13
77.96 TTD   -0.01%
03:33pSCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : 15 Jun 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – 2nd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022
PU
09:23aSCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : 15 Jun 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended April 30th, 2022
PU
03/24SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO : 24 Mar 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – Trading in Shares
PU
Summary 
Summary

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago : 15 Jun 2022 – Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited – 2nd Interim Dividend Timetable 2022

06/15/2022 | 03:33pm EDT
INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Limited

June 28, 2022

-

Ex-Dividend Date

June 30, 2022

-

Record Date

July 15, 2022

-

Payment Date

Interim Dividend

-

$0.65 per share

June 15th, 2022

Market Operations Department

The Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 19:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 622 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2021 604 M 88,3 M 88,3 M
Net cash 2021 3 056 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,3x
Yield 2021 4,24%
Capitalization 13 748 M 2 012 M 2 012 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,58x
EV / Sales 2021 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 16,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Bagnarol Co-Managing Director & Director
Gayle M. Pazos Co-Managing Director & Director
Reshard Mohammed VP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Derek Ian George Hudson Non-Executive Chairman
Roxane Elizabeth de Freitas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTIABANK TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED13.81%2 012
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.75%335 000
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.03%253 469
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%238 765
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.59%178 224
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-16.90%147 546