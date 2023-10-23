Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV:SCOT) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV:SCOT) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
October 23, 2023 at 12:00 am EDT
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1850 CAD
|0.00%
|-5.13%
|-30.19%
|Oct. 19
|Scottie Resources Raises C$355,000 in Final Tranche of a Private Placement
|MT
|Oct. 19
|Scottie Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.23355 million in funding
|CI
Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV:SCOT) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.1850 CAD
|0.00%
|-5.13%
|37 M $
|Scottie Resources Raises C$355,000 in Final Tranche of a Private Placement
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 2.23355 million in funding
|CI
|Scottie Resources Edging Up On Interceptions at Blueberry Contact Zone
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports Assays on the Scottie Gold Mine Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle
|CI
|Scottie Resources Announced Up to $3.5 Million Private Placement
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3.5 million in funding
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports the First Assays from Its 2023 Drill Program Targeting the Blueberry Contact Zone
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV:SCOT) added to S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended May 31, 2023
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Commences 2023 Drill Program on Blueberry Contact Zone
|CI
|Scottie Resources Kicks Off 2023 Drill Program at Blueberry Contact Zone
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Test Results for Blueberry Zone with Up to 97.6% Gold Recovery
|CI
|Scottie Resources Issues Correction Regarding Closing of $6.5 Million Private Placement
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended February 28, 2023
|CI
|Scottie Resources Plans 20,000-Meter Drill Program at Scottie Gold Mine Project
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. Announces 20,000 Metre Drill Program and Final Results from 2022 Including 5.28 G/T Gold over 4.50 Metres in New Zone in Stockwork Area
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Intercepts 17.4 G/T Gold over 6.57 Metres on Blueberry Zone and Extends Strike Length to 1,550 M
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports New Assays on its Blueberry Zone
|CI
|Scottie Resources Closes C$6.5 Million Bought-Deal Private Placement of Common and Flow-Through Shares
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. announced that it has received CAD 6.50025 million in funding
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 6.50025 million in funding
|CI
|Scottie Resources Details New Assays from Blueberry Contact Zone
|MT
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports New Assays on Its Blueberry Contact Zone
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended November 30, 2022
|CI
|Scottie Resources Corp. Appoints Ellie Owens to Board of Directors
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-30.19%
|37 M $
|-5.27%
|142 B $
|-14.96%
|102 B $
|-21.18%
|64 900 M $
|-10.05%
|38 728 M $
|+9.55%
|31 989 M $
|-36.32%
|30 388 M $
|+5.43%
|20 475 M $
|-4.64%
|15 622 M $
|-27.24%
|9 946 M $