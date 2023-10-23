Scottie Resources Corp.(TSXV:SCOT) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Scottie Resources Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of gold and silver properties located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia (BC), Canada. It has exploration rights to over 52,000 hectares (ha) in the southern portion of BCs Golden Triangle. It owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. The Scottie Gold Mine Project is located 32 kilometers (km) north of Stewart, BC. Scottie Gold Mine Project consists of about 20 mineral claims and 14 Crown granted claims for a total area of 8,534 ha. Its Cambria Project is situated just outside of Stewart, BC on the western edges of the Cambria and Todd Icefields. Cambria Project covers approximately 31,736 ha, which consists of 140 mineral claims. It also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project, which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Sulu property.

Sector Diversified Mining