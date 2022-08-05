Scottie Resources : Corporate Presentation - July 2022
08/05/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
JULY 2022
TSX.V: SCOT - FSE: SR8 - OTCQB: SCTSF
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
2
Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include risks related to failure to define mineral resources, to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, future prices of gold and other commodities, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, political risks arising from operating in certain jurisdictions, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs and availability of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, uninsured risks and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.
Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from that described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause its performance not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.
Qualified Persons
Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo., Scottie Resources Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) for the Scottie Gold Project, and has verified the data disclosed in this presentation, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information disclosure.
TSX.V: SCOT
INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
3
Location: BC's Golden Triangle
Located in the southern tip of this prolific Tier 1 mining jurisdiction
Favourable geologic position within this highly prospective but underexplored area
7 past producing mines
Infrastructure & Accessibility
40 km from the mining town of Stewart BC, situated on the Portland Canal
Access to transmission line, 4 season road and existing mining infrastructure
Commanding Land Position
Over 52,000 hectares in the Stewart Mining Camp
Properties adjacent to Ascot Resources, Newcrest Mining
Experienced Management Team
History of successfully advancing assets in the Golden Triangle and globally
Deeply entrenched in the Golden Triangle and surrounding communities
Strong Cash Position
~$7 Million
TSX.V: SCOT
GOLDEN TRIANGLE
4
RECENT HIGHLIGHTS
Seabridge - $1.9 B - 38 M oz gold resource
Newcrest - $3.5 B - producing 350,000 gold oz/year
Recent $3.5 Billion takeover
Ascot - $465 M - 2,500 ton mill operational in 2022
$20 Million investment by Yamana Gold, April 2021
Tudor - $382 M - inaugural resource delivered
GT Gold - $455 M - sold to Newmont March 2021
Skeena - $1.1 B - 4.3 g/t AuEq open pit resource
$57.5 Million bought deal financing, May 2021
$100 Million earn in for 60% Snip Mine
Eskay Mining - $415 M - strategic land position
TSX.V: SCOT
LAND PACKAGE
OVER 52,000
HECTARES
OF PROSPECTIVE GROUND IN THE
GOLDEN TRIANGLE
BORDERING
NEWCREST MINING
B R U C E J A C K M I N E produced 347,743 oz of gold in 2020
ASCOT RESOURCES
P R E M I E R P R O J E C T
financed for mill reactivation
in 2021 and production in Q1 2023
5
TSX.V: SCOT
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Scottie Resources Corp. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 16:55:06 UTC.