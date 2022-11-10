Advanced search
    SCOT   CA81012R1064

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

(SCOT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-09 pm EST
0.2050 CAD   -4.65%
07:06aScottie resources intercepts 9.79 g/t gold over 25 metres on blueberry contact zone and reports mineralization at depth of 390 metres
PR
11/09Scottie Resources Extends Strike of Blueberry Contact Zone to 1.45 Kilometers and Reports Intercept of 4.24 g/t Gold Over 16.96 Metres
AQ
11/08Scottie resources extends strike of blueberry contact zone to 1.45 kilometers and reports intercept of 4.24 g/t gold over 16.95 metres
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottie Resources : Corporate Presentation - November 2022

11/10/2022 | 08:49am EST
NOVEMBER 10, 2022

TSX.V: SCOT - FSE: SR8 - OTCQB: SCTSF

TSX.V: SCOT

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

2

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the anticipated performance of the Company and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding such future events and anticipated performance. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", or the negative of these words or comparable terminology. By their very nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual performance of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements include risks related to failure to define mineral resources, to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, future prices of gold and other commodities, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, political risks arising from operating in certain jurisdictions, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs and availability of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, uninsured risks and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual performance to differ materially from that described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause its performance not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

  • Qualified Persons

Thomas Mumford, Ph.D., P.Geo., Scottie Resources Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) for the Scottie Gold Project, and has verified the data disclosed in this presentation, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information disclosure.

TSX.V: SCOT

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

3

  • Location: BC's Golden Triangle
    • Located in the southern tip of this prolific Tier 1 mining jurisdiction
    • Favourable geologic position within this highly prospective but underexplored area
    • 7 past producing mines
  • Infrastructure & Accessibility
    • 40 km from the mining town of Stewart BC, situated on the Portland Canal
    • Access to transmission line, 4 season road and existing mining infrastructure
  • Commanding Land Position
    • Over 59,000 hectares in the Stewart Mining Camp
    • Properties adjacent to Ascot Resources, Newcrest Mining
  • Experienced Management Team
    • History of successfully advancing assets in the Golden Triangle and globally
    • Deeply entrenched in the Golden Triangle and surrounding communities
  • Strong Cash Position
    • ~$3 Million

TSX.V: SCOT

GOLDEN TRIANGLE

4

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Seabridge - $1.3 B - 38 M oz gold resource

Newcrest - $3.5 B - producing 350,000 gold oz/year

  • Recent $3.5 Billion takeover

Ascot - $165 M - 2,500 ton mill operational in 2022

  • $20 Million investment by Yamana Gold, April 2021

Tudor - $240 M - inaugural resource delivered

GT Gold - $455 M - sold to Newmont March 2021

Skeena - $340 M - 4.3 g/t AuEq open pit resource

  • $57.5 Million bought deal financing, May 2021
  • $100 Million earn in for 60% Snip Mine

Eskay Mining - $310 M - strategic land position

TSX.V: SCOT

LAND PACKAGE

OVER 59,000

HECTARES

OF PROSPECTIVE GROUND IN THE

GOLDEN TRIANGLE

BORDERING

NEWCREST MINING

B R U C E J A C K M I N E produced 347,743 oz of gold in 2020

ASCOT RESOURCES

P R E M I E R P R O J E C T

financed for mill reactivation

5

in 2021 and production in Q1 2023

TSX.V: SCOT

Disclaimer

Scottie Resources Corp. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,39 M -4,75 M -4,75 M
Net cash 2021 7,27 M 5,40 M 5,40 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,4 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Scottie Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 CAD
Average target price 0,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 70,7%
Managers and Directors
Bradley Clayton Rourke Director
Stephen Sulis Chief Financial Officer
Ernest Mast Independent Director
John Williamson Independent Director
Steven Stein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.13.89%37
BHP GROUP LIMITED25.49%134 630
RIO TINTO PLC4.64%96 553
GLENCORE PLC36.12%77 350
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)85.99%47 779
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.38%42 364