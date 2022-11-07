Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Scottie Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCOT   CA81012R1064

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

(SCOT)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:59 2022-11-04 pm EDT
0.2100 CAD   +7.69%
07:35aScottie Resources Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
11/04Scottie Resources Purchases All Royalties On Its Scottie Gold Mine Project
AQ
11/03Scottie Resources Repurchases All Royalties Scottie Gold Mine Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Scottie Resources Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt

11/07/2022 | 07:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2022) - Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT) will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Scottie Resources management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:15AM CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Scottie Resources
Gordon Robb
2502172321
gordon@scottieresources.com
www.scottieresources.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
All news about SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.
07:35aScottie Resources Invites You to Join Us at the Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt
NE
11/04Scottie Resources Purchases All Royalties On Its Scottie Gold Mine Project
AQ
11/03Scottie Resources Repurchases All Royalties Scottie Gold Mine Project
MT
11/03Scottie resources repurchases all royalties on its scottie gold mine project
PR
10/27Scottie Resources Corp. - Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase
AQ
10/26Scottie Resources Corp. : Invitation to Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase
NE
10/11Scottie Resources Highlights New Assays from Blueberry Contact Zone; Closes Oversubscri..
MT
10/11Scottie resources extends strike of blueberry contact zone to 1.2 kilometers with inter..
PR
10/11Scottie Resources Extends Strike of Blueberry Contact Zone to 1.2 Kilometers with Inter..
CI
10/10Scottie Resources Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $3.2 Million Private Placement
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -6,39 M -4,73 M -4,73 M
Net cash 2021 7,27 M 5,38 M 5,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,6 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
Scottie Resources Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,21 CAD
Average target price 0,35 CAD
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
Managers and Directors
Bradley Clayton Rourke Director
Stephen Sulis Chief Financial Officer
Ernest Mast Independent Director
John Williamson Independent Director
Steven Stein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.16.67%37
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.51%125 901
RIO TINTO PLC2.82%93 129
GLENCORE PLC41.89%79 863
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.26%48 139
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.14%40 477