Our portfolio of growth investments is in robust health. Financial conditions have pushed companies to focus and prioritise profitable growth. Declines in stock prices have made valuations more attractive. This combination provides a strong underpinning for the long-term outlook.

We will have periods when we underperform the market, and the six months in question was one. Since the end of March, our net asset value per share, with debt at fair value ('NAV'), fell by 2.7% compared with a rise of 4.3% for the FTSE All-World Index (both in total return terms). The longer-term performance record remains good. Over five years, the NAV has gained 59.6% versus 49.6%, and over 10 years it has increased by 358.1% against 189.5% (both against the index).

Although our focus remains on long-term capital appreciation, we know that a small and consistent dividend is of value to many shareholders. The Board is therefore recommending an interim dividend of 1.60p per share,

no increase over last year's payment.

Our objective is to find companies with the potential for exceptional growth and then own them patiently as they deliver. There are times when stock markets reward this approach and times, as now, when they do not. We constantly revisit the case for our investments and expect that we will sometimes find our optimism misplaced. However, we do not revisit the underlying investment philosophy that has served us well for many years. The value created by the innovation and dedication of exceptional companies will deliver returns for our fellow shareholders. In turn, Scottish Mortgage's patient ownership and support can increase the likelihood of entrepreneurial success.

Not all large companies capable of outsized growth are listed on public stock markets. Accessing such opportunities at a reasonable cost is a distinctive part of our role for shareholders. The operational performance of our major private businesses has been strong despite the difficult prevailing conditions. The average revenue growth rate of the top ten private holdings was 38% in 2022. Market scepticism around the performance and valuation of our private assets is misplaced, and we believe they will be a significant source of value creation for the Trust in the coming years. We deployed approximately £74m into

6 private companies in the half year, and one of our private holdings, the beauty company Oddity, went public.

Divining much that is useful from stock markets over a six-month period is challenging. The market's positive return has been driven by a handful of large technology companies that would seem to be the early beneficiaries of developments in Artificial Intelligence ('AI'). The capabilities of today's AI systems are sufficient for widespread commercial deployment. Their ability to communicate in natural language based on an 'understanding' of the relevant concepts lends itself to many different use cases. Building a foundational AI model can cost billions of dollars, so only those with the deepest pockets can compete. Giant consumer technology companies have those resources and vast user bases to whom they can deploy the resulting applications.