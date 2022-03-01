Scout Security : Investor Update
Scout Security (ASX: SCT)
INVESTOR UPDATE
March 2022
Scout Security Ltd (ASX: SCT) is an app-based, DIY home security company making security more modern, open and affordable.
Based in Chicago and ASX-listed since 2017, Scout has built a powerful software and service platform validated by white label partnerships spanning multiple industries and markets.
OUR VALUE PROPOSITION
THE MARKET
REVENUE MODEL
THE PROBLEM
THE SOLUTION
TRACTION
1
LARGE &
GROWING
GLOBAL MARKET
BUILDING
RECURRING
REVENUE
MODEL
$US3.3 billion
19.6% CAGR
(1)
GMD Research estimates that the global DIY Home Security market will reach over $US11 billion by 2027.
(1) GMD Research
Monthly Plans
HARDWARE & DEVELOPMENT FEES
Monitoring plans + additional
services, such as camera cloud storage.
ESTABLISHED DISTRIBUTION
RECOGNISED
DIGITAL
SECURITY
LEADER
Key Partners
STRONG PIPELINE
Partnerships with major traditional security & telecom providers have opened up both US and international distribution, with more to come.
Amazon Partner
HIGHLY RATED
Launch partner for Amazon Alexa Guard and Alexa Guard Plus. Integrated with all major IOT Platforms.
"Best App-Based Security System"
- US News & World Report 2019
The Problem
Securing a home and family is a universal need, but traditional home security is out of reach for many due to cost and life circumstance.
Traditional security systems are not affordable.
They utilize commodity hardware that is not "smart."
They lack flexibility and operate in walled gardens.
Traditional systems do not accommodate renters, nor other unique living circumstances.
One of Forbes Best Home Security
Companies of 2022
The Market
ALARM PENETRATION
RATES BY COUNTRY
21%
9.2%
6.2%
7.4%
5.4%
4.7%
0.9%
1.1%
1.2%
Turkey
Colombia
Peru
Chile
Portugal
Uruguay
Argentina
Spain
US
The world market is under-penetrated for alarms. US leads with only 20% penetration.
"Sales and marketing are the main drivers of penetration"
- Prosegur
