    SCT   AU000000SCT1

SCOUT SECURITY LIMITED

(SCT)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 08:59:09 pm
0.043 AUD    --.--%
Scout Security : Investor Update

03/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
Scout Security (ASX: SCT)

INVESTOR UPDATE

March 2022

WWW.SCOUTALARM.COM

WWW.POWEREDBYSCOUT.COM

PROTECTED AND CONNECTED

Home Security. Simplified.

Scout Security Ltd (ASX: SCT) is an app-based, DIY home security company making security more modern, open and affordable.

Based in Chicago and ASX-listed since 2017, Scout has built a powerful software and service platform validated by white label partnerships spanning multiple industries and markets.

OUR VALUE PROPOSITION

THE MARKET

REVENUE MODEL

THE PROBLEM

THE SOLUTION

TRACTION

1

Our Value Proposition

LARGE &

GROWING

GLOBAL MARKET

BUILDING

RECURRING

REVENUE

MODEL

$US3.3 billion

19.6% CAGR (1)

GMD Research estimates that the global DIY Home Security market will reach over $US11 billion by 2027.

(1) GMD Research

Monthly Plans

  • HARDWARE & DEVELOPMENT FEES

Monitoring plans + additional

services, such as camera cloud storage.

ESTABLISHED DISTRIBUTION

  • MULTIPLE CHANNELS

RECOGNISED

DIGITAL

SECURITY

LEADER

Key Partners

STRONG PIPELINE

Partnerships with major traditional security & telecom providers have opened up both US and international distribution, with more to come.

Amazon Partner

HIGHLY RATED

Launch partner for Amazon Alexa Guard and Alexa Guard Plus. Integrated with all major IOT Platforms.

"Best App-Based Security System"

- US News & World Report 2019

2

The Problem

Securing a home and family is a universal need, but traditional home security is out of reach for many due to cost and life circumstance.

Traditional security systems are not affordable.

They utilize commodity hardware that is not "smart."

They lack flexibility and operate in walled gardens.

Traditional systems do not accommodate renters, nor other unique living circumstances.

One of Forbes Best Home Security

Companies of 2022

SCOUT SECURITY (ASX: SCT) | 3

The Market

ALARM PENETRATION

RATES BY COUNTRY

21%

9.2%

6.2%

7.4%

5.4%

4.7%

0.9%

1.1%

1.2%

Turkey

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Portugal

Uruguay

Argentina

Spain

US

The world market is under-penetrated for alarms. US leads with only 20% penetration.

"Sales and marketing are the main drivers of penetration" - Prosegur

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Scout Security Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:58:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,67 M 1,21 M 1,21 M
Net income 2021 -3,94 M -2,86 M -2,86 M
Net cash 2021 1,37 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,04x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6,59 M 4,78 M 4,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 4,41x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart SCOUT SECURITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Scout Security Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ryan McCall Chief Executive Officer
Martin Pretty Non-Executive Chairman
Daniel B. Roberts Executive Director
David Shapiro Non-Executive Director
Anthony Brown Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SCOUT SECURITY LIMITED-10.42%5
SECOM CO., LTD.5.46%16 030
SECURITAS AB-7.78%4 439
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-7.19%1 295
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.8.31%1 131
SIS LIMITED-1.60%881